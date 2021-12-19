Husker women make another case for top-25 recognition after rolling past Drake at PBA

In fact, those worries were coming to fruition soon after tip-off as Drake (7-3) built a quick 8-2 lead.

“I think they came out and really punched us in the mouth a little,” Williams said. "... And once we got a little more comfortable with the pace of the game and how things were going to go and where they were going to be.”

But thanks to some key shooting from Haiby, the Huskers and their offense took control leading 28-22 at the end of the first quarter.

The Bulldogs, however, found their rhythm via the paint as their offense spread out Nebraska’s defense allowing for some back-door baskets. Leading 45-39 at half, the Huskers knew they needed to adjust and they did.

As a result, the Huskers forced 15 of Drake’s 27 turnovers in the second half.

“Coach (Williams) said, 'We don’t want to stop being aggressive,'" Haiby said. “That was our game plan, to push them out of spacing, but being smart about it. Make sure we’re having that help side there, but still be up the line.”