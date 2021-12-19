Husker women make another case for top-25 recognition after rolling past Drake at PBA

In an afternoon that saw the national runner-up volleyball team honored at Pinnacle Bank Arena, the Nebraska women’s basketball team once again made a case why it should be nationally recognized, too.
Five different players scored in double digits for the Huskers, including a game-high 16 points and four three-pointers from Ashley Scoggin, as Nebraska rolled past Drake 89-68 Sunday to move to an unblemished 11-0.
Nebraska, which is on the outside of the top 25 polls, hit 12 three-pointers and Alexis Markowski had her second straight game of dominance off the bench, securing a 15-point, 10-rebound double-double in only 17 minutes of action.
Sam Haiby added 15 points from the point guard position while Allison Weidner and Annika Stewart each chipped in 10.
“I’m just excited for our team after a long break and kind of mental brain fry after finals week and everything else,” Nebraska coach Amy Williams said. “I thought our kids still found ways to really commit this past week to finding ways to get better as a group and I thought that it really paid today against a very, very good Drake team.”
There was good reason why Williams was worried about the Bulldogs. They had been averaging 82 points a game and won six straight after a Nov. 18 loss to No. 14 Iowa State.
In fact, those worries were coming to fruition soon after tip-off as Drake (7-3) built a quick 8-2 lead.
“I think they came out and really punched us in the mouth a little,” Williams said. "... And once we got a little more comfortable with the pace of the game and how things were going to go and where they were going to be.”
But thanks to some key shooting from Haiby, the Huskers and their offense took control leading 28-22 at the end of the first quarter.
The Bulldogs, however, found their rhythm via the paint as their offense spread out Nebraska’s defense allowing for some back-door baskets. Leading 45-39 at half, the Huskers knew they needed to adjust and they did.
As a result, the Huskers forced 15 of Drake’s 27 turnovers in the second half.
“Coach (Williams) said, 'We don’t want to stop being aggressive,'" Haiby said. “That was our game plan, to push them out of spacing, but being smart about it. Make sure we’re having that help side there, but still be up the line.”
Another X-factor was Markowski, who provided stability down low in the post. The Lincoln Pius X grad has been on a roll combining for 32 points and 20 rebounds in the last two games. In the previous five games, the freshman had 27 points with 28 rebounds.
The key for Markowski? Feeling comfortable.
“Really my role I feel like is to rebound and so just go off to get every board that I can and a lot of offensive boards I can get a put back on,” the freshman said. "That’s really where I feel very comfortable out there."
Before starting Big Ten play, Nebraska will finish its nonconference schedule Wednesday against Wyoming. Tip-off is set for noon at Pinnacle Bank Arena.