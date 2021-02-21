Husker women knock down 13 three-pointers, knock off Penn State 87-72

You never know when a hot stretch of shooting is going to start.
For Nebraska on Sunday afternoon at Pinnacle Bank Arena, a layup from freshman reserve forward Annika Stewart was a nice development — it got the Huskers within two points of visiting Penn State — but it didn't seem like much more than that.
Then she poured in eight more in the ensuing 3 minutes, 23 seconds to power 12-2 run to finish the first half.
That was just the start for the Huskers, who turned a six-point halftime lead into a 16-point advantage through three quarters with a torrid shooting stretch and knocked off Penn State, 87-72. The victory moved Amy Williams' team back above .500 in Big Ten play at 9-8 and to 11-9 overall.
Spanning the final 3:23 of the second quarter and all of the third, NU knocked down 13-of-18 from the floor and 7-of-8 from three-point range.
Much of that damage came from sophomore guard Ashley Scoggin and sophomore forward Isabelle Bourne, but plenty of others chipped in with production, too.
The result: NU outscored PSU by 20 points in that critical midgame run.
Williams' team did a good job sharing the ball overall — 19 assists on 28 field goals — including five from Scoggin and six compliments of Sam Haiby.
Bourne turned in her third consecutive double-double, following up a monster 21-point, 17-rebound performance in an upset victory over No. 21 Northwestern last Wednesday with 22 points and 11 rebounds Sunday against the Nittany Lions.
With standout forward Kate Cain struggling to find the range over the first 20 minutes, Scoggin picked up the scoring slack. She entered the day averaging 7.3 points per game but poured in 13 in the first half alone to go along with five assists.
The sophomore guard from Dallas got others involved and knocked down three of Nebraska’s seven first-half three-pointers.
Cain had good looks in the first half but converted just 1-of-5 while battling down low with talented PSU post Johnasia Cash (17 points, 13 rebounds).
Nebraska came out in the third quarter intent on feeding Cain and Bourne in the post, getting both involved repeatedly. The forward duo scored NU's first eight points of the second half.
PSU guard Maddie Burke (20 points) knocked down her second three-pointer of the third quarter and one of PSU's 11 overall to get the visitors within 47-45, but Scoggin and Haiby responded with back-to-back threes for the Huskers to run their lead out to 54-45 and force PSU head coach Carolyn Kieger to take a timeout with 4:55 remaining in the frame.
For Haiby, who entered as Nebraska's leading scorer, the left-wing three-pointer was just her second field goal on the afternoon. This day, though, the Huskers got plenty from Scoggin and Bourne and contributions from several others.
Haiby got it going, though, scoring 15 after the break and finishing with 18, eight rebounds and six assists.
PSU appeared to bother Nebraska at times with its willingness to pressure full-court and push the tempo even after made baskets, but the Huskers played well through it and shot the ball well throughout.
