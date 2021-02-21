Husker women knock down 13 three-pointers, knock off Penn State 87-72

Bourne turned in her third consecutive double-double, following up a monster 21-point, 17-rebound performance in an upset victory over No. 21 Northwestern last Wednesday with 22 points and 11 rebounds Sunday against the Nittany Lions.

With standout forward Kate Cain struggling to find the range over the first 20 minutes, Scoggin picked up the scoring slack. She entered the day averaging 7.3 points per game but poured in 13 in the first half alone to go along with five assists.

The sophomore guard from Dallas got others involved and knocked down three of Nebraska’s seven first-half three-pointers.

Cain had good looks in the first half but converted just 1-of-5 while battling down low with talented PSU post Johnasia Cash (17 points, 13 rebounds).

Nebraska came out in the third quarter intent on feeding Cain and Bourne in the post, getting both involved repeatedly. The forward duo scored NU's first eight points of the second half.