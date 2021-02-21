Husker women knock down 13 three-pointers in 'our most complete effort,' knock off Penn State 87-72

It was Scoggin, though, who carried some of the offensive load early on. She entered the day averaging 7.3 points per game but had 13 in the first half alone to go along with five assists. The junior college transfer got others involved and knocked down three of Nebraska’s seven first-half three-pointers.

"I definitely felt very comfortable," Scoggin said after topping her previous best offensive output by two points. "I kind of felt like I was on autopilot. I was just out there playing and having fun."

Cain (11 points) had good looks in the first half but converted just 1-of-5 while battling down low with talented PSU post Johnasia Cash (17 points, 13 rebounds). Cash dominated with 27 and 19 in the first meeting, but NU's posts made her work hard for her production this time around.

"Isn't that crazy? She still scored 17 points and got to the free-throw line 11 times and yet we felt like we did a much better job on her this time around," Williams said.

Nebraska came out in the third quarter intent on feeding Cain and Bourne in the post and they scored NU's first eight out of the break.