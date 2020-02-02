Husker women go cold in second half in overtime hoops loss to Ohio State

Braxtin Miller scored 17 points to lead the Ohio State women’s basketball team to an 80-74 overtime win against Nebraska on Sunday at Pinnacle Bank Arena.
Ohio State ended the game on an 8-0 run. It was another bad loss for Nebraska, which has lost five of its last seven games.
-
{{title}}{{start_at_rate}}{{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}}{{term}}{{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}
- {{html}}
- {{action_button}}
Thanks for being a subscriber.
Sorry, your subscription does not include this content.
Please call 877-760-6006 to upgrade your subscription.
You have free articles remaining.
Nebraska led by 15 points at halftime, but then went just a combined 4-for-28 from the field in the second half.
Hannah Whitish led Nebraska with 16 points.
Check back for updates to this story.
Reach the writer at 402-473-7435 or bwagner@journalstar.com. On Twitter @LJSSportsWagner.
Tags
Be the first to know
We'll send breaking news and news alerts to you as as they happen!
Brent Wagner
Sports reporter
Brent has worked at the Journal Star for 14 years. His beats include Nebraska volleyball, women's basketball and high school soccer and cross country.
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.