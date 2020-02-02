Husker women go cold in second half in overtime hoops loss to Ohio State

Braxtin Miller scored 17 points to lead the Ohio State women’s basketball team to an 80-74 overtime win against Nebraska on Sunday at Pinnacle Bank Arena.

Ohio State ended the game on an 8-0 run. It was another bad loss for Nebraska, which has lost five of its last seven games.

WOMEN'S HOOPS SUNDAY Ohio State 80, Nebraska 74, OT

Nebraska led by 15 points at halftime, but then went just a combined 4-for-28 from the field in the second half.

Hannah Whitish led Nebraska with 16 points.

