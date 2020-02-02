You are the owner of this article.
Husker women go cold in second half in overtime hoops loss to Ohio State
Husker women go cold in second half in overtime hoops loss to Ohio State

Nebraska vs. Ohio State, 2.2

Nebraska’s Hannah Whitish (center) tries to hold on to the ball as Ohio State's Dorka Juhasz (left) and Aaliyah Patty fight for possession Sunday in Pinnacle Bank Arena.

 EMILY HANEY, Journal Star

Braxtin Miller scored 17 points to lead the Ohio State women’s basketball team to an 80-74 overtime win against Nebraska on Sunday at Pinnacle Bank Arena.

Ohio State ended the game on an 8-0 run. It was another bad loss for Nebraska, which has lost five of its last seven games.

Nebraska led by 15 points at halftime, but then went just a combined 4-for-28 from the field in the second half.

Hannah Whitish led Nebraska with 16 points.

Check back for updates to this story.

Reach the writer at 402-473-7435 or bwagner@journalstar.com.

Sports reporter

Brent has worked at the Journal Star for 14 years. His beats include Nebraska volleyball, women's basketball and high school soccer and cross country.

