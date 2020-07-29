'I kind of knew that’s where I was going to end up': Minnesota HS standout Hake commits to Huskers

Recruiting for college sports is a challenge right now because players can’t make official visits to college campuses due to NCAA restrictions in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic.
And for the college basketball teams recruiting Callin Hake, a high school player from Minnesota, it was always going to be difficult to get her because the Nebraska women’s program had the early lead in her recruitment.
“The first time I stepped on that campus I kind of knew that’s where I was going to end up. I just loved it so much,” Hake said.
Nebraska is where Hake will end up. She announced her commitment to the Huskers on Wednesday morning.
She’s from Victoria, Minnesota, and attends high school nearby in Chanhassen, Minnesota. The 5-foot-8 point guard will be a junior this year.
Playing in the largest class in the state, she’s started for her high school team as both a freshman and sophomore. As a sophomore she averaged 22.7 points and six rebounds per game. She’s already the all-time leading scorer at her high school.
“She just keeps getting better, and this year she’s been so explosive getting to the basket, and yet she’s a phenomenal three-point shooter as well,” said Nick Strom, her club coach with the Minnesota Fury.
Her final decision came down to Nebraska and Grand Canyon. Kansas State and Minnesota also showed interest, but Hake didn’t need to wait to see what other scholarship offers she may get after the club tournaments conclude later this summer.
Nebraska had been recruiting her for about one year already, and she’s made two visits to Lincoln, attending both a Nebraska football game and a women’s basketball game.
Hake got to visit with the Nebraska coaches face-to-face, which was something that wasn’t possible with other schools recently due to the recruiting restrictions.
The Nebraska coaches were a key part of her decision.
“Faith was a huge part to them, and that’s a huge part to me, so that stood out a lot to me,” Hake said.
Hake’s brother, Carson, plays baseball at North Dakota State, and has had a big impact on her reaching this level.
“He’s made it to the (NCAA) Division I level in his sport, so I wanted to follow in his footsteps,” Hake said. “He’s taught me what his work ethic is, and that nothing comes easy. He’s like my best friend.”
Hake is the first known commit for Nebraska’s 2022 recruiting class.
Nebraska’s four-player recruiting class for 2021, which will sign in November, includes two top-70 ranked recruits according to Prospects Nation. Kendall Coley from Minneapolis is ranked No. 32, and Kendall Moriarty from Lisle, Illinois is ranked No. 67.
