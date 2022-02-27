Husker women finish off strong home season with 73-59 win over Northwestern

The Nebraska women’s basketball team finished off a strong season of home games in style with a 73-59 win against Northwestern on Sunday at Pinnacle Bank Arena

That improved the Huskers to 22-7 this season. Nebraska’s 22 wins are the most of any of the past eight seasons.

Nebraska finishes the Big Ten season with an 11-7 record. Nebraska will be the No. 6 seed for the Big Ten tourney, and play late Thursday. Nebraska gets a first-round bye and will play the winner of Illinois-Wisconsin in the second round. With a win the Huskers would play Michigan in the third round.

Iowa and Ohio State tied for the Big Ten title with records of 14-4.

NU finishes 16-1 at home, tying a school record for home wins.

Isabelle Bourne led the Huskers with 20 points. Jaz Shelley had 17 points and five assists. Sam Haiby had six points and seven assists. Alexis Markowski had 16 points and 12 rebounds.

In the final home game of the season, the Huskers had a quarter to remember.

In the third quarter, the Huskers outscored the Wildcats 28-14. In those 10 minutes, Nebraska made 10 of 12 shots. The Huskers made 5-of-6 three, with makes from Shelley, Bourne and Allison Weidner. Nebraska was also 3-for-3 on at the free-throw line.

Nebraska had led by just three points at halftime, but after the third quarter dominance took a 17-point lead into the third quarter.

The Huskers had a great start to the second half. Shelley and Weidner made back-to-back three-pointers that gave the Huskers its largest lead of the game at nine points.

The lead quickly reached 11 after Shelley and Weidner each scored again on drives to the basket. That was part of a 10-2 surge for Nebraska in the opening four minutes of the third quarter.

Veronica Burton led Northwestern (16-11, 8-8 Big Ten) with 16 points and four steals.

