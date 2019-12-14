Husker guard Kissinger to miss season with hip injury

“I try to shut out any of the negative thoughts and just put in the work, because that is what I’ve done my whole life, so I just fall back on that and it really helps me,” Kissinger said earlier this week.

The hip injury is something that has bothered Kissinger going back to preseason workouts. The Huskers held her out of practices in the preseason to try and rest the hip. A Nebraska spokesman said Kissinger saw a specialist this week, who determined surgery was the best course of action.

Kissinger played in the season opener against Alabama A&M, then missed four games after suffering the concussion. She returned against Creighton, and after an 0-for-4 shooting day from three-point range, the 6-foot-1 junior went 10-for-21 (48%) from long range in Nebraska's next three contests.

Kissinger last season led the Big Ten and was fourth nationally in three-point field-goal percentage at nearly 46%.

Kissinger's setback is just one of several plaguing the Huskers.

Senior forward Grace Mitchell missed Saturday's game after tweaking her left shoulder in practice in the middle of the week. The 6-2 forward, who had appeared in each of NU's first nine games, is considered day-to-day.