Husker Diary: Women's basketball player Porter on coming to the U.S., COVID-19 travel challenges and the Husker coaches

Husker Diary: Ruby Porter

Freshman guard, Adelaide, Australia, 5-foot-10 guard

Of note: For the second year in a row, the Nebraska women’s basketball team has added an Aussie to the team. Last year it was Isabelle Bourne, and this year it’s Ruby Porter. Bourne and Porter played against each other in tournaments in Australia. Porter, who chose the Huskers over LSU, arrived in Lincoln in August after a delay because of the COVID-19 pandemic. The Huskers are currently able to practice and do weight training for 12 hours per week but can begin official practice for the season Wednesday.

“My family is very big basketballwise. My grandpa coached at a very high level in Australia, and my mum played at a high level. She attended the Australian Institute of Sport, which is one of the highest levels of basketball at which you can play. That’s pretty much where it started. I definitely had a ball in my hand since the age of 4 or 5. It’s cliché, but the little girl fell in love with the sport.