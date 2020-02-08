Husker diary: Leigha Brown on her unique recruiting story, and scoring 50 in a high school game

Husker diary: Leigha Brown
Sophomore, Auburn, Indiana, 6-foot-1 guard
Of note: Brown hasn’t started any of Nebraska’s 23 games this season, but she still leads the team in scoring at 13.8 points per game. That ranks 12th in the Big Ten. She’s scored at least 20 points in four games.
“The first contact I had with Nebraska in recruiting was with (assistant coach Chuck Love). I ended up posting a highlight video on Twitter, I think it was my junior year of high school. He ended up sending me a message through that, and then from there they came to a few of my AAU games. (Head coach Amy Williams) was the last one to come watch and she offered me that same day, and then I committed two days later.
“(I once scored 53 points in a high school game). It was my senior year, and it was our second game of the season, against Lakeland. They were trying to full-court press us, and it was not working very well for them. Honestly I didn’t know I was into the 50s until the end of the game when I got pulled out and they were talking about the scoring record for the school and I was three or four points away. I think we only won that game by 13, so I was more worried about trying to get the win.
“I think it’s unique (being the leading scorer and not a starter), but it doesn’t really feel a certain way. I just try to go in and try to make as big of an impact as I can.
“My mindset is just to come in right away and make an impact. Typically I’m playing against players who have been in the game. Like Coach Williams has said, a lot of the players are kind of tired and they’re not as there mentally and they kind of lose focus, and it provides opportunities for me to read the defense.
“My favorite way to score is my midrange. I know recently they haven’t been as consistent as I’d like. I just like being able to rise up over people and finish.
“I shoot a decent amount outside of practice. (On Friday) I’m going to get in and shoot some free throws because that’s been kind of my downfall. I like to get in the gym and do extra work, whether it’s with Coach Love or (assistant coach Tom Goehle) or little group workouts. It depends on our game schedule how much extra shooting I do.
“My favorite road trip is the Big Ten Conference Tournament (in Indianapolis), just because it’s really close to home and everyone from my hometown can come and support. And plus we’re there for multiple days, so it’s kind of cool to hang out. It’s a cool atmosphere.
“Basketball is always on my TV, whether it’s college or NBA or WNBA or anything. Recently I’ve leaned more to watching college, whether it’s men or women, just because I feel like NBA is so much one-on-one. I think the intensity in college is kind of a different level, the competition.”
— Brent C. Wagner