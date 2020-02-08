Husker diary: Leigha Brown on her unique recruiting story, and scoring 50 in a high school game

Husker diary: Leigha Brown

Sophomore, Auburn, Indiana, 6-foot-1 guard

Of note: Brown hasn’t started any of Nebraska’s 23 games this season, but she still leads the team in scoring at 13.8 points per game. That ranks 12th in the Big Ten. She’s scored at least 20 points in four games.

“The first contact I had with Nebraska in recruiting was with (assistant coach Chuck Love). I ended up posting a highlight video on Twitter, I think it was my junior year of high school. He ended up sending me a message through that, and then from there they came to a few of my AAU games. (Head coach Amy Williams) was the last one to come watch and she offered me that same day, and then I committed two days later.

“(I once scored 53 points in a high school game). It was my senior year, and it was our second game of the season, against Lakeland. They were trying to full-court press us, and it was not working very well for them. Honestly I didn’t know I was into the 50s until the end of the game when I got pulled out and they were talking about the scoring record for the school and I was three or four points away. I think we only won that game by 13, so I was more worried about trying to get the win.