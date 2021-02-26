Husker Diary: Kendall Coley on joining team two months into season, everything she had to learn on offense and the college grind

Freshman | Minneapolis | 6-foot-2 | Guard

Of note: Kendall Coley is a first-of-her-kind player for the Nebraska women’s basketball team, having graduated from high school a few months early and joining the Huskers about two months into their season in mid-January. She did so because the high school season in Minneapolis was delayed due to the pandemic, and she could play this season for the Huskers and not lose a year of eligibility due to the NCAA’s pandemic exception for all players. At least 10 other players in the nation graduated high school early and joined the teams at Minnesota, UConn, Oregon State, UCLA and Iowa State. On Wednesday, Coley returned to her hometown when the Huskers played Minnesota and had the best game of her seven appearances. She scored six points, making both three-pointers she attempted.

“We had talked about (coming early) a little bit back in November, but then we weren’t really sure how the logistics of how it would work, so then it kind of went away. And then when I heard about the girl who graduated early and went to Minnesota, Katie Borowicz, I called the coaches and I asked them if there was any way we could do that because it was a thing.