Husker Diary: Kate Cain on this year's squad being her favorite team, playing during a pandemic and fake crowd noise

“(Playing during a pandemic) it’s a lot, just knowing that within a day something could be completely normal, and then the next day you have a completely different plan. Or for example, with our men’s team, they were just going playing their season and then all the sudden they're done for almost a month. It’s unsettling just to know that, and just, in general, having to adapt to stuff. To be honest for me personally, I’m starting to get used to just the craziness of it all, which I don't know if it's a good thing or a bad thing.

“I personally think (we should be playing a season). Again, I’ve had (COVID-19). I had it really early on. I didn’t have symptoms. My mom was sent to the hospital for it, and she thinks we all should be playing. I understand there are a lot of risks with it and it is something to be taken seriously, but I think at least for Nebraska and the Big Ten in general has been handling it very well and has been very smart about it.