Husker Diary: Kate Cain on this year's squad being her favorite team, playing during a pandemic and fake crowd noise

Senior | Middletown, New York | 6-foot-5 | Center
Of note: Cain had originally planned to spend her career blocking shots for another program, but is now Nebraska’s all-time blocks leader with 326. Cain signed with Delaware in 2016 but made a switch before to her freshman season after a coaching change there. Last month, Cain helped Nebraska to one of its biggest wins of the season against then-No. 15 Ohio State with 22 points, 12 rebounds and nine blocks. Now Nebraska has a 9-5 record and still has a chance to make the NCAA Tournament with about five weeks to go in the regular season.
“I think this year overall has gone really well. I think going into it a lot of people were just questioning what we would be able to accomplish. I knew from the beginning that we had the talent, it was just going to be how quickly we were able to gel and work together. I think we've been put in a lot of challenging situations and been able to handle it really well. I love playing with this team. This is my favorite team I’ve gotten to play with while I’ve been here. I love the girls to death and it’s been a good season so far.
“(It’s my favorite team) because of the chemistry on and off the court. It's very easy to be able to have good chemistry with somebody on the court, and then not get along as well with them off the court or vice versa, but I think this team in general everybody loves playing with each other. And then when the games and practices are done, we’re always hanging out and we’re always doing something. There’s just a lot of love in this program right now.
“(Playing during a pandemic) it’s a lot, just knowing that within a day something could be completely normal, and then the next day you have a completely different plan. Or for example, with our men’s team, they were just going playing their season and then all the sudden they're done for almost a month. It’s unsettling just to know that, and just, in general, having to adapt to stuff. To be honest for me personally, I’m starting to get used to just the craziness of it all, which I don't know if it's a good thing or a bad thing.
“I personally think (we should be playing a season). Again, I’ve had (COVID-19). I had it really early on. I didn’t have symptoms. My mom was sent to the hospital for it, and she thinks we all should be playing. I understand there are a lot of risks with it and it is something to be taken seriously, but I think at least for Nebraska and the Big Ten in general has been handling it very well and has been very smart about it.
“I already have my (bachelor’s degree in management) done. I finished that in three years. I graduated in August, so basically three years. I did bring in some credits from high school from college-level courses. I had plenty of semesters where I would be taking 15 credits, and then we’d take summer school and I’d load up. I thought if I’m going to be playing basketball for four years I might as well try to get the most out of my schooling as I can if I was able to. And now I’m able to start my master's (in business) and get it paid for, so it’s worked out well.
“It’s definitely weird (not having fans at games). Usually, you feed off the energy of crowds. But it’s good that we have a bench that gets pretty loud. And even though some people get annoyed by (the simulated crowd noise) I honestly think that helps a lot, just so you’re not playing in silence.
“(Only having seven players for two games) was tough. Especially practicing with seven. There are teams out there that will only play seven or eight in games, even though that’s not necessarily what (coach Amy Williams) has done during my years here. I think where it was starting to be a lot was practices.
“When (second-leading scorer Isabelle Bourne was injured) it broke all of our hearts. We were really upset. Issie is a tough cookie. She looked like she was in pain and that hurt us all. But I think we’ve been able to step up and make the adjustments needed and people were able to dig in and make the adjustments that we needed to be able to win. We’re really looking forward to getting Issie back, but I’m proud of us for being able to have people step up when we did have one of our best players fall.
“There is a lot that goes into the decision (if I’ll come back for another season as allowed by the free year of eligibility due to COVID-19). It just depends partially on how the rest of this season goes, my opportunities after this season in regards to the potential to play professionally, or just job opportunities. There is a lot that will go into it.”