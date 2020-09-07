Husker 1,000-point scorer Hannah Whitish gets pro basketball contract

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Lincoln's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Hannah Whitish became the second Nebraska women's basketball player in the past eight days to sign with a German professional team when she agreed to terms with the Rhein-Main Baskets of the Bundesliga league on Monday.

Whitish, a two-time All-Big Ten selection, finished No. 19 in Nebraska history with 1,228 points during her four-year career. The 5-foot-9 guard from Barneveld, Wisconsin, also finished No. 6 on NU's career assist chart (470), and she was the first Husker in history to reach combined career milestones of 1,000 points, 400 assists and 200 three-pointers. She closed her career with 258 threes.

On Aug. 31, former Husker Maddie Simon, who was a teammate of Whitish's for three seasons at Nebraska, signed with the Avides Hurricanes.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.