Husker 1,000-point scorer Hannah Whitish gets pro basketball contract

Hannah Whitish became the second Nebraska women's basketball player in the past eight days to sign with a German professional team when she agreed to terms with the Rhein-Main Baskets of the Bundesliga league on Monday.
Whitish, a two-time All-Big Ten selection, finished No. 19 in Nebraska history with 1,228 points during her four-year career. The 5-foot-9 guard from Barneveld, Wisconsin, also finished No. 6 on NU's career assist chart (470), and she was the first Husker in history to reach combined career milestones of 1,000 points, 400 assists and 200 three-pointers. She closed her career with 258 threes.
On Aug. 31, former Husker Maddie Simon, who was a teammate of Whitish's for three seasons at Nebraska, signed with the Avides Hurricanes.
