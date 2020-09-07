 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Husker 1,000-point scorer Hannah Whitish gets pro basketball contract
View Comments
topical

Husker 1,000-point scorer Hannah Whitish gets pro basketball contract

{{featured_button_text}}
Nebraska vs. Minnesota Women's Basketball, 1.4

Nebraska’s Hannah Whitish (3) shoots a three-pointer against Minnesota on Jan. 4 at Pinnacle Bank Arena. 

 EMILY HANEY, Journal Star file photo

Hannah Whitish became the second Nebraska women's basketball player in the past eight days to sign with a German professional team when she agreed to terms with the Rhein-Main Baskets of the Bundesliga league on Monday.

Whitish, a two-time All-Big Ten selection, finished No. 19 in Nebraska history with 1,228 points during her four-year career. The 5-foot-9 guard from Barneveld, Wisconsin, also finished No. 6 on NU's career assist chart (470), and she was the first Husker in history to reach combined career milestones of 1,000 points, 400 assists and 200 three-pointers. She closed her career with 258 threes.

On Aug. 31, former Husker Maddie Simon, who was a teammate of Whitish's for three seasons at Nebraska, signed with the Avides Hurricanes.

View Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Husker volleyball/women's basketball reporter

Brent has worked at the Journal Star for 14 years. His beats include Nebraska volleyball, women's basketball and high school soccer and cross country.

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

Watch: Williams reacts to skid-breaking win against Penn State

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Husker News