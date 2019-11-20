Allison Weidner, a standout point guard from Humphrey St. Francis, has committed to Amy Williams and the Nebraska women's basketball program, giving NU one of the state's top prospects in the 2021 class.
Weidner, a junior, announced her commitment via Twitter on Wednesday afternoon.
She was named the Class D-2 honorary captain last season after averaging 19.7 points, 7 assists, 6 rebounds and 6 steals per game for the Flyers. She joined All Nebraska Attack for club ball and had a breakout summer, which led to an offer from Williams.
Weidner is the first in-state player to accept a scholarship offer from the Husker women's program since Taylor Kissinger, who is currently a junior on the team.
Weidner also is one of the top multi-sport athletes in the state. She helped lead the Flyers to the Class D-2 state championship in volleyball earlier this month, and she won Class D championships in the 400- and 800-meter events at state track last May.
