How one year changed the way Alexis Markowski plays basketball

Alexis Markowski plays with more fire and emotion than some Nebraska women’s basketball players have.

When the 6-foot-3 forward fights hard inside the paint to get in a position to get the ball, and then goes up and scores and gets fouled she may yell a little and pump her fist. She gets fired up for her teammates, too.

Where does that emotion come from? Markowski says it goes back to high school. She didn’t get to play at all as a freshman after she had to have surgery because of a broken foot.

That year changed her.

“I think sitting out kind of gave me a different perspective that any game I play could be my last game,” Markowski said. “Every time I go out there I feel like I play as if it’s my last game. I really like to be the energy spark for my team.”

Nebraska has a chance for another signature win when it takes on Big Ten leader Indiana at 6 p.m. on Monday at Pinnacle Bank Arena.

The freshmen on the team — Allison Weidner, Kendall Moriarty, Kendall Coley, Tatiana Popa and Markowski — have talked about how they want to bring energy to the team this season.

“I just love basketball and I love winning and being competitive and I think all of those things factor into where I get my energy from,” Markowski said.

Markowski has been a key part of Nebraska’s better season. The Huskers have an 18-6 record, after going 13-13 last season.

And with a big past month, Markowski is a contender to be the Big Ten freshman of the year.

After an injury to Bella Cravens Markowski moved into the starting lineup 14 games into the season. In her first start, Nebraska got a massive win against No. 8 Michigan, with Markowski scoring a career-high 20 points in that game.

Since joining the starting lineup Markowski has averaged 17.3 points and 8.5 rebounds per game.

For the season Markowski leads the Huskers in field-goal percentage at 52% (106-for-204). She’s also made 14 three-pointers and is shooting 66% on free throws.

Markowski has moved up to be Nebraska’s scoring leader, averaging 12.6 points per game. Jaz Shelley is second at 12.3. Markowski has led the Huskers in scoring during seven of the past nine games.

Markowski is a college rookie matching up against some of the best players in the nation but hasn’t backed down. While playing the Big Ten’s top program, Maryland, her tough play on defense appeared to frustrate some of the Maryland players.

The Lincoln native is loving playing for the Huskers.

“I love everything about it,” she said. “I love my coaches, I love my teammates, I love the fans. My dad (Andy) played here, and it’s really cool to continue that legacy and build my own path there. And also all of the people that came before me and inspired me to play here”

Markowski said how she plays is probably also a reflection of coach Amy Williams, a former Husker who also brings the fire to practices and games.

“Coach Williams, I’ve never played for a coach that matches my energy, and she really does,” Markowski said. “She really believes in me, and I can feel that.”

Nebraska’s celebration of Black History Month includes special uniforms that will be worn Monday. The Huskers will also honor Maurtice Ivy, the former Husker who was the first 2,000-point scorer in program history and the 1988 Big Eight Player of the Year. She led the Huskers to their first conference title and first NCAA Tournament appearance in 1988.

