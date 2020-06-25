How Kate Cain helped Amy Williams and the Huskers reel in her successor at center

She's always been tall. Popa was already 6-foot by the time seventh grade rolled around, and continued growing from there. Sometimes an early growth spurt can stunt the production of a young athlete, especially on the basketball court, where hand-eye coordination and speed are pivotal pieces of the puzzle.

Luckily, she has a mentor in her dad, Constantin, who can relate — and then some. Constantin stands 7-3 and turned in a basketball career at Miami that yielded a spot in the university's athletic hall of fame. He was drafted into the NBA, but never played a game.

In short, Constantin knows a thing or two about playing tall.

Tatiana Popa attended two schools in Florida before moving to West Virginia, where she currently lives and attends school. Plus, her dad is there to provide guidance.

"He played, and he coached women’s basketball so he can teach me a little more and really help me improve my game," Popa said. "It was natural for me because my dad played, and he was pretty tall, so that’s helped me out a lot.

"He's really pushing me with the weight room, running and all my skills, and he tells me I have to be versatile to play at the next level."