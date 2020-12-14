Hot three-point shooting leads Creighton women past Nebraska for fifth straight time

OMAHA — Temi Carda and Tatum Rembao both scored 18 points to lead the Creighton women’s basketball team to a 78-62 win against Nebraska on Monday at Sokol Arena.

The Bluejays’ impressive three-point shooting this season continued — eight different Jays combined to make 13 three-pointers.

Creighton has made 28 threes combined in its past two games.

Nebraska’s Amy Williams hasn’t beat Creighton during her five-season as head coach. The Jays’ five-game winning streak against Nebraska is the longest streak in the series.

Creighton used a 9-0 run to start the game and an 11-0 run in the second quarter to blitz the Huskers for a 21-point halftime lead.

The Jays made 10 three-pointers in the first half, with makes from six different players.

Nebraska’s shorthanded roster had eight turnovers in the first half, and Creighton just one.

Nebraska only had eight available players to start the game due to injuries to Trinity Brady, MiCole Cayton and Nailah Dillard. Then that number dropped to seven players when freshman guard Ruby Porter went down with an ankle injury with five minutes left in the second quarter.