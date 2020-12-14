 Skip to main content
Hot three-point shooting leads Creighton women past Nebraska for fifth straight time
Hot three-point shooting leads Creighton women past Nebraska for fifth straight time

Nebraska vs. Creighton, 12.14

Creighton's Rachael Saunders (left) and Nebraska's Ashley Scoggin fight for a loose ball during first half Monday at Sokol Arena in Omaha.

 JUSTIN WAN, Journal Star

OMAHA — Temi Carda and Tatum Rembao both scored 18 points to lead the Creighton women’s basketball team to a 78-62 win against Nebraska on Monday at Sokol Arena.

The Bluejays’ impressive three-point shooting this season continued — eight different Jays combined to make 13 three-pointers.

Creighton has made 28 threes combined in its past two games.

Nebraska’s Amy Williams hasn’t beat Creighton during her five-season as head coach. The Jays’ five-game winning streak against Nebraska is the longest streak in the series.

Creighton used a 9-0 run to start the game and an 11-0 run in the second quarter to blitz the Huskers for a 21-point halftime lead.

The Jays made 10 three-pointers in the first half, with makes from six different players.

Nebraska’s shorthanded roster had eight turnovers in the first half, and Creighton just one.

Nebraska only had eight available players to start the game due to injuries to Trinity Brady, MiCole Cayton and Nailah Dillard. Then that number dropped to seven players when freshman guard Ruby Porter went down with an ankle injury with five minutes left in the second quarter.

So in the second half, Nebraska had as many players on the bench with crutches (two) as it did substitutes.

Creighton (2-3) lost its first three games against a good nonconference schedule, but now has back-to-back wins against Butler and Nebraska.

Sam Haiby led Nebraska (3-1) with 18 points. Nebraska was 25-for-53 from the field and had 13 turnovers.

Creighton has four players from Nebraska. Crete graduate Morgan Maly scored three points for the Bluejays.

Check back for updates to this story and more photos.

Reach the writer at 402-473-7435 or bwagner@journalstar.com. On Twitter @LJSSportsWagner.

Game box

WOMEN'S HOOPS MONDAY

Creighton 78, Nebraska 62

