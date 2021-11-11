 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Hot-shooting start continues for Husker women as they top 100 points again
0 Comments
editor's pick topical top story

Hot-shooting start continues for Husker women as they top 100 points again

  • Updated
  • 0
Prairie View A&M vs. Nebraska, 11.11

Nebraska's Allison Weidner goes for a layup past Prairie View A&M's Gerlyn Smith (21) in the first quarter Thursday at Pinnacle Bank Arena.

 EAKIN HOWARD, Journal Star

Jaz Shelley scored 22 points with six three-pointers to lead the Nebraska women’s basketball team to a 102-47 win against Prairie View A&M on Thursday at Pinnacle Bank Arena.

Shelley is in her first season at Nebraska after the Australian played her first two seasons at Oregon. She’s known for three-point shooting, and has made 8 of 11 through two games with the Huskers.

Alexis Markowski added 14 points for the Huskers, and Isabelle Bourne had 13.

  • • Texts from columnists
  • • The most breaking Husker news
  • • Cutting-edge commentary
  • • Husker history photo galleries
Get started

Nebraska topped 90 points only once last season. Now they’ve done it twice in two games, going for 108 points in the season opener. There was a cheer when Nebraska topped 100 in this game, with a basket by Allison Weidner with 1 minute, 18 seconds left left.

Nebraska scored inside with its size advantage, made a lot of three-pointers (11-for-22), and got steals and made layups. The Huskers passed for good shots with 26 assists on 36 baskets, and shot 55% from the field.

Just like the season opener, Nebraska had another great start to the game. Bourne scored seven points in the first two minutes, Shelley made two quick three-pointers, and the Huskers led 13-2 just 2:40 in.

The Huskers led 49-29 at halftime. Ten players scored in the first half, and five made a three.

Check back for photos and updates to this story.

Nebraska women's basketball team signs guard from Minnesota: 'The perfect fit for us'
'I’m not surprised at all': Good times roll in season opener as Nebraska reaches rare feat
NU's Williams thinks fans returning to PBA are in for a treat: 'Our fan base is going to love watching them'

Reach the writer at 402-473-7435 or bwagner@journalstar.com. On Twitter @LJSSportsWagner.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Vikings' Dozier hospitalized due to breakthrough COVID-19 infection

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Husker volleyball/women's basketball reporter

Brent has worked at the Journal Star for 14 years. His beats include Nebraska volleyball, women's basketball and high school soccer and cross country.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Husker News