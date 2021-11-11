Hot-shooting start continues for Husker women as they top 100 points again

Jaz Shelley scored 22 points with six three-pointers to lead the Nebraska women’s basketball team to a 102-47 win against Prairie View A&M on Thursday at Pinnacle Bank Arena.

Shelley is in her first season at Nebraska after the Australian played her first two seasons at Oregon. She’s known for three-point shooting, and has made 8 of 11 through two games with the Huskers.

Alexis Markowski added 14 points for the Huskers, and Isabelle Bourne had 13.

Nebraska topped 90 points only once last season. Now they’ve done it twice in two games, going for 108 points in the season opener. There was a cheer when Nebraska topped 100 in this game, with a basket by Allison Weidner with 1 minute, 18 seconds left left.

Nebraska scored inside with its size advantage, made a lot of three-pointers (11-for-22), and got steals and made layups. The Huskers passed for good shots with 26 assists on 36 baskets, and shot 55% from the field.

Just like the season opener, Nebraska had another great start to the game. Bourne scored seven points in the first two minutes, Shelley made two quick three-pointers, and the Huskers led 13-2 just 2:40 in.