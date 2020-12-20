Hoosiers use big run to dominate Nebraska women

With a 15-0 run in the second quarter, the Indiana women’s basketball team turned a close game into a rout in an 81-45 victory against Nebraska on Sunday in Bloomington, Indiana.

The 15th-ranked Hoosiers (3-2, 1-0 Big Ten) were the preseason pick to win the Big Ten Conference, and looked the part with its third win this season by at least 30 points.

Junior forward Aleksa Gulbe led Indiana with 18 points.

The Hoosiers have won five straight games against Nebraska over three seasons.

Nebraska began the season with a 3-0 record, but has now lost its past two games. Similar to the Huskers’ loss against Creighton, Nebraska struggled to keep up with the speed of Indiana.

Nebraska played a good first quarter. But then the Hoosiers really heated up with 12 points in the first four minutes of the second quarter.