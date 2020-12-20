Hoosiers use big run to dominate Nebraska women

With a 15-0 run in the second quarter, the Indiana women’s basketball team turned a close game into a rout in an 81-45 victory against Nebraska on Sunday in Bloomington, Indiana.
The 15th-ranked Hoosiers (3-2, 1-0 Big Ten) were the preseason pick to win the Big Ten Conference, and looked the part with its third win this season by at least 30 points.
Junior forward Aleksa Gulbe led Indiana with 18 points.
The Hoosiers have won five straight games against Nebraska over three seasons.
Nebraska began the season with a 3-0 record, but has now lost its past two games. Similar to the Huskers’ loss against Creighton, Nebraska struggled to keep up with the speed of Indiana.
Nebraska played a good first quarter. But then the Hoosiers really heated up with 12 points in the first four minutes of the second quarter.
Indiana outscored the Huskers 25-10 in the second quarter and doubled up the Huskers by halftime, 38-19. The Hoosiers went on a 15-0 run in the second quarter. Indiana also had a 9-0 run in the third quarter.
Nebraska’s Trinity Brady and Ruby Porter were each on the bench in walking boots due to previous ankle injuries, leaving the Husker with seven available players to start the game.
And the Huskers had another scare when starting forward Bella Cravens had to be helped off the floor after going down while going for a loose ball. Cravens was able to return later in the third quarter.
Isabella Bourne led Nebraska with 16 points.
Nebraska will play again Wednesday at Pudue.
