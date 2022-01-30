'Homegrown favorites' Markowski, Weidner give Huskers a home charge in win over Purdue

Fan favorites for the Nebraska women’s basketball team over the years have come from Alaska (Kelsey Griffin), Washington (Lindsey Moore) and Australia (Jaz Shelley).

But there’s something special about watching local players, and the Huskers’ two freshmen from the area put on a show Sunday in an 81-66 win against Purdue at Pinnacle Bank Arena.

Alexis Markowski from Lincoln Pius X led the Huskers with 23 points, while Allison Weidner from Humphrey St. Francis scored 14 points in just 18 minutes.

It was less than one year ago when those two each led their high schools to state titles at PBA. Now they’re part of an improved Nebraska team on pace to make it to the NCAA Tournament for the first time since 2018.

Markowski said it’s fun to be playing for Nebraska and doing so with Weidner.

“I feel like with the fans it’s just a little different kind of love — the homegrown favorites,” Markowski said.

Markowski also thinks about the young girls who attend the games.

“A lot of these girls have the same dreams as me, and to see me and Allison do it makes them want to do it, too,” she said.

After going 10 days between games due to COVID-19 cases for the Huskers, Nebraska (15-4, 4-4 Big Ten) won both games this week.

The Huskers beat Wisconsin by 33 points and Purdue by 15. The Huskers have moved up to seventh place in the Big Ten standings.

Nebraska was getting points from all over the floor again. Isabelle Bourne added 14 points, Sam Haiby had 12, Shelley had eight and Bella Cravens four.

For the season Nebraska has five players averaging nine points or more — Shelley, Markowski, Haiby, Bourne and Scoggin.

Nebraska shot 55% on three-pointers (11-20). The Huskers had 22 assists on 29 made baskets, led by Shelley’s six assists.

After trailing 9-3 to start, Nebraska got back in the game and took the lead with a 13-0 run.

Weidner had seven points in that stretch. Purdue’s defense was focused on defending the three-point line. Weidner kept driving to the basket, and Purdue wasn’t stopping her.

“I was just attacking the basket and being aggressive, and once I saw a couple go in right away I just decided to keep doing it,” Weidner said.

Weidner kept going in the second quarter. After she made a corner three, and a couple of free throws, she already had 12 points when Purdue had just 11 as a team.

She’d had also already topped her season high of 11, which came in the second game of the season.

Weidner didn’t miss in the first half, making all five shots and three free throws.

Weidner also finished the game with five rebounds, one assist and one steal.

Nebraska coach Amy Williams said Weidner is getting a better understanding of when and where she can score in college basketball.

“Her and Alexis Markowski are both players when they get a chance to play out here they want to win,” Williams said. “And they’ve done a lot of it in state tournaments and state championships and they want to protect home court.”

Markowski scored 20 of her 23 points in the second half when she was 7 for 8 from the field.

Jayla Smith scored 16 points for Purdue (13-8, 4-6).

Briefly

* Nebraska's victory marked its 100th women's basketball win inside Pinnacle Bank Arena since opening the building in 2013. The Huskers improved to 11-1 at home this season.

* Shelley put together an impressive all-around effort with eight points and team highs of seven rebounds, six assists, three blocked shots and three steals.

* Purdue senior Nyagoa Gony, a Lincoln High graduate, is injured and did not play.

