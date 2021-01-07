Hillmon's dominance and Nebraska's shaky rebounding spoils Husker women's bid for third straight win

Hillmon tied her career-high for points and had a career-high in rebounds. She made 15 of Michigan’s 24 field goals. At one point in the first quarter she had scored Michigan’s last 12 points in the game.

“It was a special effort by a special player,” said Nebraska coach Amy Williams in an interview on the Husker Sports Network. “I think (Hillmon) just really felt the need to really elevate her game tonight and she found a way to really spark them. Anytime that you have one player that has more offensive rebounds than our entire team, that’s going to be a problem.”

Nebraska was fortunate to still have a chance to win the game. Nebraska got dominated on defensive rebounding, with Michigan pulling down 30 offensive rebounds, which is tied for the most by a Husker opponent in program history. Nebraska only had seven offensive rebounds.

Michigan outscored the Huskers 24-5 on second-chance points. Hillmon had 13 offensive rebounds. Michigan outrebounded Nebraska 59-32.

But another great game by Sam Haiby, with 27 points, and holding Michigan well below its shooting average, gave Nebraska a chance.