Hillmon's career night dominates Nebraska women in close game
First-team all-conference forward Naz Hillmon had one of the best games of her career to lead the 15th-ranked Michigan women’s basketball team to a 64-62 win against Nebraska on Thursday in Ann Arbor, Michigan.

Hillmon scored 35 points and had 22 rebounds in a dominating performance that undefeated Michigan needed because it was missing one of its best players. Hillmon tied her career high for points and set a career-best mark in rebounds. It was one of the best individual performances ever by a Nebraska opponent.

Michigan had a setback prior to the game when it learned that its second-leading scorer, Leigha Brown, wouldn’t be able to play. Brown, a transfer who played for Nebraska the previous two seasons, missed the game for COVID-19 reasons, according to the Michigan athletic department.

Michigan had an 11-point lead with 4 minutes left in the fourth quarter, but Nebraska stormed back into the game with a 9-0 run in about 3 minutes to cut its deficit to 60-58 with 59 seconds remaining. Hillmon got another offensive putback and Nebraska wasn’t able to tie the game or take a lead at the finish.

Trailing by two points with 2 seconds left in the game, Nebraska’s Whitney Brown got a steal, but Nebraska couldn’t make a long shot to win at the buzzer.

Nebraska got dominated on defensive rebounding, with Michigan pulling down 30 offensive rebounds (Nebraska had just seven). Michigan outscored the Huskers 24-5 on second-chance points. Hillmon had 13 offensive rebounds.

Michigan outrebounded Nebraska 59-32.

Sam Haiby led Nebraska with 27 points.

A back-and-forth first half ended with Nebraska leading 35-34.

Michigan surged ahead during a stretch in the third quarter when Nebraska missed 9 of 11 shots. That came at the same time Michigan was dominating the offensive rebounds.

Check back for updates to this story.

