High school senior Kendall Coley could play for Nebraska women on Monday

After a few days of isolation and COVID-19 testing, the 6-foot-2 forward from Minneapolis was able to be on the bench during Nebraska’s game against Minnesota. Coley was cleared for full participation Wednesday and practiced for the first time Thursday.

Coley has spent the past few days trying to learn Nebraska’s offense and defense. While Nebraska may benefit if Coley is ready to play quickly, coach Amy Williams says Nebraska may take it slowly with Coley.

“We’re just going to take that a day at a time,” Williams said. “It’s just a unique situation this year. I know we’ve started to see midyear enrollees across the country in our sport, which is something you don’t generally see, but the circumstances of this season have put us in a position where that’s a viable option for many players.”

Williams is excited that it worked for Coley to join the Huskers.