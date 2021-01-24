High school senior Kendall Coley could play for Nebraska women on Monday

There may be some help coming for the Nebraska women’s basketball team.
The Huskers, which only had seven players available in its past two games due to another injury (Isabelle Bourne) in a season with several of them, could have the help of two more players when the Huskers play Illinois on Monday in Champaign, Illinois.
Last week Kendall Coley completed the process of graduating from high school early and joining the Huskers, and she’s eligible to play her first college game Monday. Several high school players across the country are starting their college careers early because they can play without losing eligibility due to the unique nature of the COVID-19 season.
And MiCole Cayton, a first-year Husker who joined the team as a graduate transfer from California, has been medically cleared to play for the first time this season.
Coley, the No. 49-ranked recruit in the country according to ESPN, graduated last week and arrived in Lincoln two days later.
After a few days of isolation and COVID-19 testing, the 6-foot-2 forward from Minneapolis was able to be on the bench during Nebraska’s game against Minnesota. Coley was cleared for full participation Wednesday and practiced for the first time Thursday.
Coley has spent the past few days trying to learn Nebraska’s offense and defense. While Nebraska may benefit if Coley is ready to play quickly, coach Amy Williams says Nebraska may take it slowly with Coley.
“We’re just going to take that a day at a time,” Williams said. “It’s just a unique situation this year. I know we’ve started to see midyear enrollees across the country in our sport, which is something you don’t generally see, but the circumstances of this season have put us in a position where that’s a viable option for many players.”
Williams is excited that it worked for Coley to join the Huskers.
“Mostly just to give her the opportunity to start making that transition to college basketball and gaining strength and gaining knowledge of our system and her teammates,” Williams said. “We’re just going to play it day by day. I don’t really want to put a whole lot of projections on when she’ll get her first game minutes or how that’s going to look just yet until we get her through all of her medical protocols and she’s able to really be in practice for a while and get a feel for her team and teammates.”
Inside the process of prized recruit Kendall Coley graduating high school early to join Huskers in-season
Bourne was injured at the end of Nebraska’s game against Michigan State on Jan. 10. She’s missed the past two games and probably won’t play Monday.
“We want (Bourne) back out there but we also want to do the right thing to make sure she’s ready to go and going to be safe with that,” Williams said.
Cayton also could help the Huskers, although her minutes are likely to be very limited for now. She had knee surgery last winter and has been working her way back since arriving in Lincoln this summer.
As a freshman at California she played in all 34 games for an NCAA Tournament team, including 13 starts. She averaged 5.6 points, 2.1 assists and 1.0 steals per game.
But Cayton tore her ACL in the first game of her sophomore season and has battled knee injuries each of the past three years. She did not play last season.
