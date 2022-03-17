Here's what Gonzaga players and coach said about Nebraska ahead of Friday's first-round game

The Gonzaga women's basketball team punched its ticket to the NCAA Tournament by winning the West Coast Conference Tournament.

The ninth-seeded Bulldogs have won five straight games heading into their first-round game against eighth-seeded Nebraska. The game is set for 2:30 p.m. Friday in Louisville, Kentucky.

Here is what the Bulldogs had to say about Nebraska on Thursday:

Thoughts on Nebraska:

Senior forward Abby O'Connor: "They're definitely a very good team. ... They have some shooters, big-time post players, so we're definitely going to have to fly around. But I think our defense is ready and we'll get ready (Thursday)."

Coach Lisa Fortier: "I know that their coach is smart, and obviously they've had some adversity, as well, throughout this year, and I think they've used it as a positive for them. I think that that night-in-and-night-out thing seems to have helped, and we'll just have to see if we can come up with something that will ... slow it down, stop it, counter it, in a way that's favorable to us."

On scheming against Jaz Shelley:

O'Connor: "She can score at multiple levels, and so just keying in on her, everyone needs to know where she is. But it takes all of us. I think that's what we've kind of done all year, guarded their best players for every team we've played together and doing it as a team, so that's definitely still our focus tomorrow. We'll stop her as a team of Zags."

Fortier: "The only way I really know how to do it is to do it together, and that's been a recipe for success for us. Based on my coaching staff, I need their help coming up with the plans. I'm not the mastermind. We do it together. We've got good defenders on our team, but none of them are probably best if they're just going one-on-one with a player.

"Obviously if you lose her, then she's a very capable three-point shooter. She's a good rebounder. She's a tough player to defend. I think that we would be doing ourselves a disservice if we left anyone out on an island and expected them to do it alone."

On Gonzaga's success in rebounding:

Senior guard Cierra Walker: "We do this thing called rebounding effort, and we get graded on it individually for each game. And I think that's really helped us take pride in taking care of business on the one-on-one check-outs, and if you have somebody who doesn't rebound, get in there and helping double whoever their big rebounder is."

On how the WCC prepared Gonzaga for the tournament:

Fortier: "They've (Nebraska) done it against teams that are traditionally bigger, stronger, so I think that some of the stats, you look at in a different way and you think, 'OK, well, it's one thing to rebound against these players,' which again I think we have good players in our conference, I think we have good teams and good coaches. I know that they're not nationally as respected as the teams that Nebraska plays every single conference game, but I think that there is a difference."

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0