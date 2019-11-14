{{featured_button_text}}
Morgan State vs. Nebraska, 11.14

Nebraska’s Ashtyn Veerbeek drives to the basket and draws the foul from Morgan State’s Ashia McCalla (4) in the first quarter on Thursday at Pinnacle Bank Arena.

 FRANCIS GARDLER, JOURNAL STAR

It is a good thing the Nebraska women’s basketball team made its free throws against Morgan State on Thursday.

Nebraska was finally able to get a lead against the Bears in the fourth quarter to run away with a 78-55 win at Pinnacle Bank Arena.

Morgan State only trailed by two points early in the fourth, but then Nebraska went on a 14-1 run in about three minutes to take a 72-53 lead.

Nebraska outscored Morgan State 26-7 in the fourth quarter.

The biggest difference was that Nebraska outscored the Bears by 25 points on free throws. Nebraska made 28 of 35 foul shots while Morgan State only attempted four and made three.

Keep reading for FREE!
Enjoy more articles by signing up or logging in. No credit card required.
Log in Sign up

Nebraska didn’t make a three-pointer until there was 6 minutes left in the game and finished 2-for-13.

Leigha Brown led the 3-0 Huskers with 16 points. Kate Cain and Ashtyn Veerbeek added 13 points apiece.

At halftime Nebraska was tied at 30 with a team whose two wins of the season came against an NCAA Division III team (Notre Dame of Maryland) and an NAIA team (Washington Adventist).

Check back for updates to this story.

Reach the writer at 402-473-7435 or bwagner@journalstar.com. On Twitter @LJSSportsWagner.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Sports reporter

Brent has worked at the Journal Star for 14 years. His beats include Nebraska volleyball, women's basketball and high school soccer and cross country.

Load comments