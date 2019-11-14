It is a good thing the Nebraska women’s basketball team made its free throws against Morgan State on Thursday.
Nebraska was finally able to get a lead against the Bears in the fourth quarter to run away with a 78-55 win at Pinnacle Bank Arena.
Morgan State only trailed by two points early in the fourth, but then Nebraska went on a 14-1 run in about three minutes to take a 72-53 lead.
Nebraska outscored Morgan State 26-7 in the fourth quarter.
The biggest difference was that Nebraska outscored the Bears by 25 points on free throws. Nebraska made 28 of 35 foul shots while Morgan State only attempted four and made three.
Nebraska didn’t make a three-pointer until there was 6 minutes left in the game and finished 2-for-13.
Leigha Brown led the 3-0 Huskers with 16 points. Kate Cain and Ashtyn Veerbeek added 13 points apiece.
At halftime Nebraska was tied at 30 with a team whose two wins of the season came against an NCAA Division III team (Notre Dame of Maryland) and an NAIA team (Washington Adventist).
Check back for updates to this story.
Reach the writer at 402-473-7435 or bwagner@journalstar.com. On Twitter @LJSSportsWagner.