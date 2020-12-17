 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Helms quickly finds new basketball program after leaving Huskers
View Comments
topical

Helms quickly finds new basketball program after leaving Huskers

{{featured_button_text}}

Former Nebraska women’s basketball player Makenzie Helms announced on social media she will transfer to Quinnipiac's hoops program.

The sophomore guard left the Huskers about one week ago, just two games into Nebraska’s season.

Quinnipiac is a NCAA Division I program in Hamden, Connecticut, playing in the Metro Atlantic Athletic Conference. The school is about 20 minutes from Helms’ hometown of East Haven.

In announcing her transfer, the former Connecticut Gatorade player of the year said she wanted to try and try to find a different program closer to her family.

Nebraska women's basketball logo 2014
View Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Husker volleyball/women's basketball reporter

Brent has worked at the Journal Star for 14 years. His beats include Nebraska volleyball, women's basketball and high school soccer and cross country.

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

Watch: Williams reacts to skid-breaking win against Penn State

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Husker News