Helms quickly finds new basketball program after leaving Huskers

Former Nebraska women’s basketball player Makenzie Helms announced on social media she will transfer to Quinnipiac's hoops program.

The sophomore guard left the Huskers about one week ago, just two games into Nebraska’s season.

Quinnipiac is a NCAA Division I program in Hamden, Connecticut, playing in the Metro Atlantic Athletic Conference. The school is about 20 minutes from Helms’ hometown of East Haven.

In announcing her transfer, the former Connecticut Gatorade player of the year said she wanted to try and try to find a different program closer to her family.

