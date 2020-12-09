 Skip to main content
Helms leaves Nebraska women's basketball team
Helms leaves Nebraska women's basketball team

Oral Roberts vs. Nebraska, 12.4

Nebraska's Makenzie Helms brings the ball up the court against Oral Roberts' Gem Summers (11) during a game last week at Pinnacle Bank Arena.

 FRANCIS GARDLER, Journal Star file photo

Nebraska women’s basketball player Makenzie Helms has the left the team, the program announced Wednesday afternoon.

A news release said the sophomore guard is leaving for personal reasons.

“We wish Kenzie well in her future endeavors,” said coach Amy Williams in a news release. “Our team is looking forward to opening Big Ten play against Illinois on Thursday.”

That leaves Nebraska with nine available players on its 11-player roster. Guards MiCole Cayton and Nailah Dillard are each unavailable due to injuries.

Helms played at least 10 minutes in each of Nebraska’s first two games. She scored 10 points in the first game, shooting 3-for-4 from the field and making all four free throws.

The former Connecticut Gatorade player of the year had a slow start to her college career after having multiple surgeries to alleviate pain in her legs caused by compartment syndrome, but played in each of Nebraska’s final seven games last season.

— Brent C. Wagner

Husker volleyball/women's basketball reporter

Brent has worked at the Journal Star for 14 years. His beats include Nebraska volleyball, women's basketball and high school soccer and cross country.

