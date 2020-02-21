Handling change with Grace: Senior guard reflects on position change from high school to college

Mitchell has played 104 games in her career, including two starts during Nebraska’s NCAA Tournament season in 2018. Her best game this season came during a win against Southern in November when Mitchell had nine points, five rebounds, one assist and one steal.

The switch from high school guard to college forward has been a big adjustment, but a good one, Mitchell said.

Mitchell is 6-foot-2, but has to guard some bigger players, especially during the Big Ten season.

“I’m not the biggest,” Mitchell said. “I don’t win the weight class a lot of times in the bigs, but I think I use my speed to my advantage. I use my guard-like skills down low because I’m not going to come down there and bang and try and out-physical you.”

Mitchell wishes she would have played a larger role for the Huskers, but had just tried to make the team better any time she got to play.

Mitchell, who has won several academic and leadership awards during her career, says she’s had a great college experience.