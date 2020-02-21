Handling change with Grace: Senior guard reflects on position change from high school to college

The shift from high school basketball to college is a major change for any player.
Most of the players on the Nebraska women's basketball team were not only the best player on their high school teams, but one of the best talents in their home states. As a result, joining the Huskers leads to several players on the roster being just as good or better than the next.
College being a big change has been especially true for Nebraska senior Grace Mitchell. She was a guard in high school, and averaged 21 points per game as a senior at Wellington High School in Kansas.
Mitchell was recruited by former Husker head coach Connie Yori as a guard. But after there was a coaching change and Amy Williams became Nebraska head coach, she made Mitchell a forward.
“It was a lot different,” Mitchell said. “In high school, anytime I posted up it was just because a small girl was guarding me, and it was just a big mismatch. So the switch changed my game a lot, but I’ve definitely improved a lot on my post-up skills back to basket, or facing them up down low.”
Mitchell was part of the first freshmen class for Williams at Nebraska, along with Hannah Whitish and Nicea Eliely. Those seniors, along with graduate transfer Kristian Hudson, will be honored on Saturday after Nebraska’s game against Illinois at Pinnacle Bank Arena.
Mitchell has played 104 games in her career, including two starts during Nebraska’s NCAA Tournament season in 2018. Her best game this season came during a win against Southern in November when Mitchell had nine points, five rebounds, one assist and one steal.
The switch from high school guard to college forward has been a big adjustment, but a good one, Mitchell said.
Mitchell is 6-foot-2, but has to guard some bigger players, especially during the Big Ten season.
“I’m not the biggest,” Mitchell said. “I don’t win the weight class a lot of times in the bigs, but I think I use my speed to my advantage. I use my guard-like skills down low because I’m not going to come down there and bang and try and out-physical you.”
Mitchell wishes she would have played a larger role for the Huskers, but had just tried to make the team better any time she got to play.
Mitchell, who has won several academic and leadership awards during her career, says she’s had a great college experience.
“It’s been amazing. It’s a once-in-a-lifetime experience,” she said. “It’s crazy, just the dream of wanting to be a college basketball player since I can ever remember has definitely been lived out. And it’s taken me to pretty much most of the states in the United States and now overseas, when we went to Spain and Italy (for a summer trip). It’s just such a blessing, and I’m so thankful to have been at Nebraska for four years.”
Mitchell will graduate in December with a degree in nutrition and health sciences. After that she’d like to attend graduate school to be a physician’s assistant.
“It’s a very competitive process getting into PA school, but something Nebraska has helped me with is having a strong application, and a competitive application,” Mitchell said. “I’m really looking forward to that next chapter, and hopefully being a physician assistant and helping and caring for people.”
Nebraska sophomore guard Leigha Brown says Mitchell has been a great teammate.
“I don’t think I’ve ever seen her without a smile on her face, and without her bringing energy in practice,” Brown said. “She’s always in the gym putting in extra work. She’s an all-around great teammate, and you couldn’t ask for a better one.”
