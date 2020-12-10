Haiby's career-high 33 points hoists shorthanded Huskers over Illinois

Junior guard Sam Haiby scored a career-high 33 points to lead the Nebraska women’s basketball team to a 78-72 victory against Illinois on Thursday at Pinnacle Bank Arena.

Nebraska won its first conference game of the season and improved to 3-0 overall.

It took a big finish for the Huskers. Illinois led 67-63 with about three minutes left in the game. Then Nebraska both regained the lead and took control with a 13-0 run over about 2 ½ minutes.

Haiby kept driving to the basket and either scoring or getting fouled. She was 9-for-17 from the field and 14-for-16 on free throws.

Illinois had led by five points with 3:20 left in the fourth quarter.

Haiby scored the go-ahead points on a drive to the basket for a 69-67 lead with 2 minutes left in the fourth quarter. She later extended the lead to four points with two free throws, after she got the offensive rebound on her own miss.

Nebraska completed the comeback when Kate Cain made two free throws with 2:52 left for her first points of the game. Cain also got a big defensive rebound.

Isabelle Bourne added 21 points for Nebraska.