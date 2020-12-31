 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Haiby scores at the buzzer to help Husker women knock off No. 15 Northwestern
View Comments
topical

Haiby scores at the buzzer to help Husker women knock off No. 15 Northwestern

{{featured_button_text}}
Northwestern vs. Nebraska, 12.31

Nebraska’s Sam Haiby (4) eyes the basket as she scores just before the buzzer to give the Huskers a 65-63 win over Northwestern on Thursday at Pinnacle Bank Arena.

 FRANCIS GARDLER, Journal Star

Sam Haiby scored on a putback with less than 1 second left in the game to give the Nebraska women’s basketball team a 65-63 win against No. 15 Northwestern on Thursday at Pinnacle Bank Arena.

Haiby got an offensive putback off her own miss and made the winning shot off with about 0.5 seconds left in the game.

It’s Nebraska’s first win against a ranked team in about one year, since Jan. 4, 2020, against No. 24 Minnesota.

Northwestern lost for the first time this season.

Haiby scored a game-high 19 points. Her game-winner came after she missed about five minutes of clock time in the fourth quarter after going down with a cramp. She returned with about three minutes left in the fourth quarter.

Nebraska outrebounded the Wildcats 47-35, and the Huskers scored 18-12 second-chance points.

Ashely Scoggin and Isabella Bourne added 11 points apiece for the Huskers, who snapped a three-game losing streak.

Check back for updates to this story.

Download PDF Box: Nebraska 65, No. 15 Northwestern 63

Reach the writer at 402-473-7435 or bwagner@journalstar.com. On Twitter @LJSSportsWagner.

View Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Husker volleyball/women's basketball reporter

Brent has worked at the Journal Star for 14 years. His beats include Nebraska volleyball, women's basketball and high school soccer and cross country.

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

Watch: Williams reacts to skid-breaking win against Penn State

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Husker News