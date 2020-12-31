Haiby scores at the buzzer to help Husker women knock off No. 15 Northwestern

Nebraska’s Sam Haiby (4) eyes the basket as she scores just before the buzzer to give the Huskers a 65-63 win over Northwestern on Thursday at Pinnacle Bank Arena.
Sam Haiby scored on a putback with less than 1 second left in the game to give the Nebraska women’s basketball team a 65-63 win against No. 15 Northwestern on Thursday at Pinnacle Bank Arena.
Haiby got an offensive putback off her own miss and made the winning shot off with about 0.5 seconds left in the game.
It’s Nebraska’s first win against a ranked team in about one year, since Jan. 4, 2020, against No. 24 Minnesota.
Northwestern lost for the first time this season.
Haiby scored a game-high 19 points. Her game-winner came after she missed about five minutes of clock time in the fourth quarter after going down with a cramp. She returned with about three minutes left in the fourth quarter.
Nebraska outrebounded the Wildcats 47-35, and the Huskers scored 18-12 second-chance points.
Ashely Scoggin and Isabella Bourne added 11 points apiece for the Huskers, who snapped a three-game losing streak.
Check back for updates to this story.
Nebraska’s Isabelle Bourne (34) drives to the basket against Northwestern’s Courtney Shaw (15) and Sudney Wood (3) in the first half Thursday at Pinnacle Bank Arena.
Nebraska’s Annika Stewart (21) shoots over Northwestern’s Veronica Burton (12) in the first half Thursday at Pinnacle Bank Arena.
Nebraska’s Bella Cravens (14) shoots over Northwestern’s Lindsey Pulliam (10) in the first half Thursday at Pinnacle Bank Arena.
Nebraska’s Bella Cravens (14) reaches for an errant pass as she's defended by Northwestern’s Jordan Hamilton (24) in the first half Thursday at Pinnacle Bank Arena.
Nebraska’s Ashley Scoggin (0) brings the ball up the court against Northwestern’s Veronica Burton (12) in the second half Thursday at Pinnacle Bank Arena.
Nebraska’s Annika Stewart drives to the basket against Northwestern’s Paige Mott (20) in the second half Thursday at Pinnacle Bank Arena.
Nebraska coach Amy Williams reacts after a foul was called on the Huskers in the second half against Northwestern on Thursday at Pinnacle Bank Arena.
Nebraska’s Sam Haiby (4) gets fouled by Northwestern's Veronica Burton (12) in the fourth quarter as the Wildcats' Courtney Shaw (15) looks on Thursday at Pinnacle Bank Arena. Haiby was injured on the play and did not return until late in the game when she scored a buzzer-beating layup to defeat the No. 15 Wildcats 65-63.
Nebraska’s Sam Haiby (4) gets to her feet after getting fouled by Northwestern in the fourth quarter Thursday at Pinnacle Bank Arena. Haiby was injured on the play and did not return until late in the game when she scored a buzzer-beating layup to defeat the No. 15 Wildcats 65-63.
LINCOLN, NEB. - 12/31/2020 - Under pressure by Northwestern’s Courtney Shaw (15), Nebraska’s Sam Haiby (4) eyes the basket as she scores a layup at the buzzer which handed the Huskers a 65-63 win over Northwestern on Thursday, Dec. 31, 2020, at Pinnacle Bank Arena. FRANCIS GARDLER, Journal Star
Nebraska’s Sam Haiby (right) celebrates her layup at the buzzer that gave the Huskers a 65-63 win over Northwestern on Thursday at Pinnacle Bank Arena.
Nebraska’s Sam Haiby (4) eyes the basket as she scores just before the buzzer to give the Huskers a 65-63 win over Northwestern on Thursday at Pinnacle Bank Arena.
Nebraska’s Whitney Brown (10) shoots her second three-pointer of the first half as teammate Kate Cain (31) looks on Thursday at Pinnacle Bank Arena.
Nebraska’s Whitney Brown (10) celebrates her second made three-pointer of the first half with teammate Kate Cain (31) on Thursday at Pinnacle Bank Arena.
Nebraska’s Sam Haiby (4) shoots against Northwestern on Thursday at Pinnacle Bank Arena. Haiby had 19 points in the Huskers' 65-63 win.
Northwestern’s Courtney Shaw (15) gets fouled by Nebraska’s Kate Cain (31) in the first half as Sydney Wood (3) looks on Thursday at Pinnacle Bank Arena.
Nebraska’s Sam Haiby (4) drives to the basket against Northwestern’s Courtney Shaw (15) and Lauryn Satterwhite (2) in the first half Thursday at Pinnacle Bank Arena.
