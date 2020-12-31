Haiby scores at the buzzer to help Husker women knock off No. 15 Northwestern

Sam Haiby scored on a putback with less than 1 second left in the game to give the Nebraska women’s basketball team a 65-63 win against No. 15 Northwestern on Thursday at Pinnacle Bank Arena.

Haiby got an offensive putback off her own miss and made the winning shot off with about 0.5 seconds left in the game.

It’s Nebraska’s first win against a ranked team in about one year, since Jan. 4, 2020, against No. 24 Minnesota.

Northwestern lost for the first time this season.

Haiby scored a game-high 19 points. Her game-winner came after she missed about five minutes of clock time in the fourth quarter after going down with a cramp. She returned with about three minutes left in the fourth quarter.

Nebraska outrebounded the Wildcats 47-35, and the Huskers scored 18-12 second-chance points.

Ashely Scoggin and Isabella Bourne added 11 points apiece for the Huskers, who snapped a three-game losing streak.

