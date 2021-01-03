Haiby leads Huskers again as NU holds off Rutgers in back-and-forth contest

Sam Haiby scored 16 points to lead the Nebraska women’s basketball team to a 53-50 win against Rutgers on Sunday at Pinnacle Bank Arena.
The Huskers won two close games this week, also beating No. 15 Northwestern on Thursday.
Isabelle Bourne added 11 points and 12 rebounds and played solid defense.
The Huskers did a good job on defense against Rutgers’ Arella Guirantes, who is one of the leading scorers in the nation at 24 points per game. She didn’t score until 17 minutes into the contest, and missed her first 10 field-goal attempts of the game. She finished with eight points.
Nebraska didn’t make a three-pointer for the first 25 minutes, missing all 11 attempts. But then Ashley Scoggin made back-to-back threes from both wings 30 seconds apart in the second half. That gave Nebraska a 35-29 lead in the third quarter.
Then Nebraska made it three straight threes when Whitney Brown made another one. That was the end of a 9-0 run for the Huskers in just 1:15 for a nine-point lead.
But Rutgers quickly wiped away Nebraska’s nine-point lead with an 11-1 run to end the third quarter. Rutgers led 40-39 to start the fourth quarter.
Then it was Nebraska’s turn, with the Huskers regaining the lead with a 9-0 run in 2:28, the last six points scored by Haiby, including on two drives to the basket. Nebraska led the rest of the game.
There were 11 lead changes in the game.
