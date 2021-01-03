Haiby leads Huskers again as NU holds off Rutgers in back-and-forth contest

Sam Haiby scored 16 points to lead the Nebraska women’s basketball team to a 53-50 win against Rutgers on Sunday at Pinnacle Bank Arena.

The Huskers won two close games this week, also beating No. 15 Northwestern on Thursday.

Isabelle Bourne added 11 points and 12 rebounds and played solid defense.

The Huskers did a good job on defense against Rutgers’ Arella Guirantes, who is one of the leading scorers in the nation at 24 points per game. She didn’t score until 17 minutes into the contest, and missed her first 10 field-goal attempts of the game. She finished with eight points.

Nebraska didn’t make a three-pointer for the first 25 minutes, missing all 11 attempts. But then Ashley Scoggin made back-to-back threes from both wings 30 seconds apart in the second half. That gave Nebraska a 35-29 lead in the third quarter.

Then Nebraska made it three straight threes when Whitney Brown made another one. That was the end of a 9-0 run for the Huskers in just 1:15 for a nine-point lead.