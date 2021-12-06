Haiby leads fourth quarter comeback as Huskers stay undefeated

Sam Haiby scored 10 points in the fourth quarter to help the Nebraska women’s basketball team beat Minnesota 70-67 on Monday in Minneapolis.

After leading nearly the entire game, the Huskers found themselves trailing by four points with four minutes left.

But Nebraska had one more surge and outscored the Gophers 13-6 over the final four minutes to win.

Nebraska stays undefeated at 9-0 while also winning its Big Ten opener.

Haiby kept driving to the basket late in the game and made three layups in the final three minutes.

It was a big finish to what had been a frustrating game for Haiby, the junior from Moorhead, Minnesota. During the first half, she made just one of five shots and missed some layups.

But Haiby’s teammates told her to keep driving to the basket.

“They believed in me, so I just kind of kept my head down and continued going to the basket,” Haiby said on the Big Ten Network.

Haiby made the go-ahead basket on a layup with 2:11 left in the fourth quarter.