Haiby leads fourth quarter comeback as Huskers stay undefeated

Sam Haiby scored 10 points in the fourth quarter to help the Nebraska women’s basketball team beat Minnesota 70-67 on Monday in Minneapolis.
After leading nearly the entire game, the Huskers found themselves trailing by four points with four minutes left.
But Nebraska had one more surge and outscored the Gophers 13-6 over the final four minutes to win.
Nebraska stays undefeated at 9-0 while also winning its Big Ten opener.
Haiby kept driving to the basket late in the game and made three layups in the final three minutes.
It was a big finish to what had been a frustrating game for Haiby, the junior from Moorhead, Minnesota. During the first half, she made just one of five shots and missed some layups.
But Haiby’s teammates told her to keep driving to the basket.
“They believed in me, so I just kind of kept my head down and continued going to the basket,” Haiby said on the Big Ten Network.
Haiby made the go-ahead basket on a layup with 2:11 left in the fourth quarter.
“I thought (Haiby) really wanted the ball in her hands late, and that’s comforting and something that our team needs,” Nebraska coach Amy Williams said on the Huskers Radio Network. “So to watch that happen was awesome. She made a couple of big plays when we needed them.”
Jaz Shelley scored 15 points and had five assists and Bella Cravens had a season-best 15 points and seven rebounds for NU. Haiby finished with 13 points and six assists. Ashley Scoggin made two free throws to seal the win and finished with seven points.
Minnesota (6-5) was missing one of its best players, guard Jasmine Powell, due to an injury.
But Minnesota forward Kadi Sissoko stepped up with one of the best games of her career with 25 points on 10 of 19 shooting. Sara Scalia added 20 points and her four threes were key in the Gophers’ staying in the game.
Minnesota outscored Nebraska in the second and third quarters, and in the fourth quarter completed the comeback from a 13-point deficit.
The Huskers led 25-14 after the first quarter. Early in the game Nebraska’s quick ball movement and great passes led to a lot of open shots that the Huskers knocked down. Nebraska had assists on nine of its first 11 baskets.
In the second quarter, Minnesota outscored Nebraska 17-8, with the Gophers doing a better job keeping Nebraska from shooting three-pointers in that quarter.
Minnesota made sure Nebraska wouldn’t pull away in the third quarter. The Gophers closed the third quarter on an 8-0 run, cutting Nebraska’s lead to 50-49 to start the fourth quarter.
The Huskers are happy, but not satisfied by winning nine straight games to start the season.
“We’re just going to keep our foot on the gas and keep going,” Haiby said.
Briefly
For the first time this season, Nebraska is receiving votes in the Associated Press poll. Nebraska got 11 points in Monday’s poll, making the Huskers the equivalent of 33rd in the poll. Nebraska doesn’t have a win against a ranked team this season.
