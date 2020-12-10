Haiby, big finish, lead Huskers to win to start conference season

It’s one thing for a basketball player to have the speed and skill to be able to drive to the hoop and get off a shot, but then you have to be able to finish the job and get the points.

On Thursday, Nebraska women’s basketball player Sam Haiby finished the job over and over again.

The junior guard scored a career-high 33 points to lead the Huskers to a 78-72 victory against Illinois at Pinnacle Bank Arena, helping the Huskers get the Big Ten Conference season off to a good start instead of a deflating loss against one of the conference's worst programs.

It took a big finish for the Huskers. Illinois led 67-63 with about three minutes left in the game. Then Nebraska both regained the lead, and took control, with a 13-0 run over 2½ minutes.

Nebraska won its first conference game of the season and improved to 3-0 overall.

Haiby scored 21 points in the second half. She kept driving to the basket, and either making the shot or getting fouled. She made all seven of her layup attempts in the game. Overall she was 9-for-17 from the field. Haiby said she always has a goal to get to the free-throw line, and she did Thursday, making 14 on 16 attempts.

Haiby’s 33 points were the most by a Nebraska player in about four years.