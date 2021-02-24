Gophers dominate at finish to beat Nebraska women

The Minnesota women’s basketball team went on an 11-1 run in the final three minutes of the game to beat Nebraska 73-63 on Wednesday in Minneapolis.

The game was tied at 62 with 3:43 left in the fourth quarter. Then the Gophers got the go-ahead basket on a layup by Kayla Mershon, who played for Nebraska last season, and never trailed. Nebraska didn’t make another field goal the rest of the game.