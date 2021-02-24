Gophers dominate at finish to beat Nebraska women

The Minnesota women’s basketball team went on an 11-1 run in the final three minutes of the game to beat Nebraska 73-63 on Wednesday in Minneapolis.
Nebraska drops to 11-10 overall, and 9-9 in the Big Ten.
The game was tied at 62 with 3:43 left in the fourth quarter. Then the Gophers got the go-ahead basket on a layup by Kayla Mershon, who played for Nebraska last season, and never trailed. Nebraska didn’t make another field goal the rest of the game.
Gadiva Hubbard and Klarke Sconiers led Minnesota with 14 points apiece.
Sam Haiby led Nebraska with 22 points.
WOMEN'S HOOPS WEDNESDAY
Minnesota 73, Nebraska 63
