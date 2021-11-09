Good times roll in season opener as Nebraska women blow past Maine

The Nebraska women’s basketball team had a great start to the season with a win by 58 points and good games from several players.

Forward Isabelle Bourne led the Huskers with 17 points in the 108-50 win against Maine on Tuesday at Pinnacle Bank Arena.

Nebraska’s season-high for points last season was 90 — in the season opener against Oral Roberts.

Bella Cravens added 13 points for the Huskers. Ashley Scoggin and Annika Stewart scored 12 apiece.

A couple of first-year in-state players also got to play a lot. Alexis Markowski from Lincoln Pius X scored eight points and had seven rebounds. Allison Weidner from Humphrey St. Francis had nine points and two assists.

Nebraska had a good game shooting, making 8-of-15 three-pointers and 18-of-22 free throws.

The Huskers outrebounded the Black Bears 43-20.

Nebraska scored just 16 seconds into the game (Bourne inside), shot 4-for-8 on three-pointers in the first quarter and ended the quarter on a 17-2 run. Nebraska led by 20 after the first quarter, 28-8.