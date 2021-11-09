Good times roll in season opener as Nebraska women blow past Maine

The Nebraska women’s basketball team had a great start to the season with a win by 58 points and good games from several players.
Forward Isabelle Bourne led the Huskers with 17 points in the 108-50 win against Maine on Tuesday at Pinnacle Bank Arena.
Nebraska’s season-high for points last season was 90 — in the season opener against Oral Roberts.
Bella Cravens added 13 points for the Huskers. Ashley Scoggin and Annika Stewart scored 12 apiece.
A couple of first-year in-state players also got to play a lot. Alexis Markowski from Lincoln Pius X scored eight points and had seven rebounds. Allison Weidner from Humphrey St. Francis had nine points and two assists.
Nebraska had a good game shooting, making 8-of-15 three-pointers and 18-of-22 free throws.
The Huskers outrebounded the Black Bears 43-20.
Nebraska scored just 16 seconds into the game (Bourne inside), shot 4-for-8 on three-pointers in the first quarter and ended the quarter on a 17-2 run. Nebraska led by 20 after the first quarter, 28-8.
All 12 available players had played by the end of the first quarter, including the four first-year freshmen in uniform. Scoggin scored 10 points in the first quarter, making all four shots, including two threes.
Nebraska began the third quarter on a 14-1 run to lead by 42 points with 14 minutes still left.
Maine didn’t return its leading scorer but did go 17-3 last season.
About 1,500 middle school students from 30 school districts were at the game, after taking part in a sportsmanship pep rally earlier in the day that featured Nebraska players and coaches in several sports.
