The Nebraska women’s basketball team will face a loaded nine-game Big Ten Conference home schedule this season, beginning with its league opener against defending conference tournament champion Iowa on Dec. 28.
Nebraska’s Big Ten tip-off against the Hawkeyes, who advanced to the NCAA Elite Eight a year ago, was the first of 18 conference dates for the Huskers announced by the Big Ten office on Friday.
No game times or television information were announced for any conference games. Those designations will come from the Big Ten at a later date.
After opening Big Ten play at home against the Hawkeyes, the Huskers will hit the road for a New Year’s Eve clash with another 2019 NCAA Tournament team when they face Michigan State. The Spartans advanced to the NCAA second round last season.
The Huskers open January at home with back-to-back games against Minnesota (Jan. 4) and Wisconsin (Jan. 9) before back-to-back road games at 2019 NCAA Tournament teams Rutgers (Jan. 12) and Maryland (Jan. 16).
Nebraska closes the regular season with three of its final four games on the road, starting with trips to Northwestern (Feb. 16) and Ohio State (Feb. 19), before closing regular-season home action against Illinois on Feb. 22.
Coach Amy Williams, who enters her fourth season at Nebraska, returns five starters and each of the team’s top seven scorers from last season.
As previously announced, Nebraska’s first regular season game is on Nov. 6 against Alabama A&M in Lincoln with a special 12 p.m. start time for the weekday afternoon game.