From Class D-2 to facing Caitlin Clark, Allison Weidner has come a long way in a short time

Nebraska women’s basketball player Allison Weidner was playing on the road Sunday against Maryland and its roster of several former high school All-Americans.

That came a few days after a game against Penn State on national TV.

Before that Weidner played in both games when Nebraska saw Iowa and Caitlin Clark, the national player of the year candidate who is must-see TV for her long three-point shots and seven 30-point games already this season.

For Weidner, it’s been a big step up from last year at this time when she was playing for Humphrey St. Francis. But she’s really enjoying college basketball, and doing so for a team that with a 17-5 record is on pace to make the NCAA Tournament.

The Huskers hit the road again to play No. 21 Ohio State at 6 p.m. Thursday on FS1.

Weidner loves the competition.

“I went to the smallest high school in Nebraska — one of them — and it’s just way different from playing at a Class D-2 high school and then coming to college and playing against some of the best players in the nation like Caitlin Clark,” Weidner said.

The girls basketball team at Humphrey St. Francis made the two-hour trip to Lincoln earlier this season and surprised Weidner by attending a Nebraska game.

Weidner has played in all 22 games, including one start when Jaz Shelley was out with COVID-19. She is averaging 6.3 points and 3.5 rebounds per game and has 47 assists. Over the past four games, Weidner has averaged 9.5 points, which she credits to being more aggressive.

She’s done a lot of her scoring on drives to the basket, which has come as a bit of a surprise.

“I didn’t think I’d be able to get to the rim as much as I am right now,” Weidner said. “Finishing through contract, obviously you got to be pretty strong. I feel like I’ve done a pretty good job of that so far, just being a freshman.”

Weidner also has drawn fouls with her drives to the hoop and is one of the team’s best free-throw shooters at 77% (37-for-48).

Her philosophy on all of those drives to the basket is that she’ll keep trying that until they stop her, and it’s worked well in a few games.

“Some posts don’t like to guard a guard, so just kind of attacking and taking the seams and drawing the defense and kicking it out,” Weidner said. “Or if no one collapses, I just go up strong.”

During Nebraska’s win against Penn State, Weidner and fellow freshman Alexis Markowski combined to score 18 of Nebraska’s final 20 points of the game as NU pulled away in the fourth quarter for a 15-point win. Weidner had 14 points (tying her career high), four rebounds, two assists and two steals.

In high school, Weidner played nearly the entire game if it was a close one, but at Nebraska, she’s making the most out of her time off the bench. Weidner is playing about 15 minutes per game.

“Just every opportunity I get, I want to make an impact on the court,” she said. “I want to be a spark and contribute any way that I can.”

Weidner is part of the deep bench for Nebraska that has helped it win several games. The Husker bench has outscored opponent reserves 605-306.

