 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Fresh off conference honors, Alexis Markowski earns national attention for productive week
0 Comments
topical

Fresh off conference honors, Alexis Markowski earns national attention for productive week

  • Updated
  • 0
Michigan vs. Nebraska, 1.4

Nebraska's Alexis Markowski (left) and MiCole Cayton celebrate after defeating No. 8 Michigan 79-58 on Tuesday at Pinnacle Bank Arena.

 JEREMY BUSS, For the Journal Star

Nebraska's Alexis Markowski was named the national freshman of the week by the United States Basketball Writers Association on Tuesday.

That comes one day after she was the Big Ten freshman of the week for the third time this season.

The forward from Lincoln Pius X averaged 17 points and 7.5 rebounds last week in home games against Michigan and Iowa.

In her first career start, she scored a career-high 20 points on 7-of-10 shooting while pulling down seven rebounds and grabbing a career-high two steals to help Nebraska upset No. 8 Michigan.

Markowski followed that with 14 points on 6-of-9 shooting to go along with eight rebounds, an assist and a steal in her second straight start on Sunday against No. 22 Iowa.

Markowski is shooting 49% from the field this season.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

  • • Texts from columnists
  • • The most breaking Husker news
  • • Cutting-edge commentary
  • • Husker history photo galleries
Get started

Watch Now: Related Video

American skater gives Olympic spot to friend

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Husker volleyball/women's basketball reporter

Brent has worked at the Journal Star for 14 years. His beats include Nebraska volleyball, women's basketball and high school soccer and cross country.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Husker News