Fresh off conference honors, Alexis Markowski earns national attention for productive week

Nebraska's Alexis Markowski was named the national freshman of the week by the United States Basketball Writers Association on Tuesday.
That comes one day after she was the Big Ten freshman of the week for the third time this season.
The forward from Lincoln Pius X averaged 17 points and 7.5 rebounds last week in home games against Michigan and Iowa.
In her first career start, she scored a career-high 20 points on 7-of-10 shooting while pulling down seven rebounds and grabbing a career-high two steals to help Nebraska upset No. 8 Michigan.
Markowski followed that with 14 points on 6-of-9 shooting to go along with eight rebounds, an assist and a steal in her second straight start on Sunday against No. 22 Iowa.
Markowski is shooting 49% from the field this season.
Photos: The Husker women meet Iowa in front of a jumping PBA crowd
Iowa vs. Nebraska, 1.9
Iowa vs. Nebraska, 1.9
Iowa vs. Nebraska, 1.9
Iowa vs. Nebraska, 1.9
Iowa vs. Nebraska, 1.9
Iowa vs. Nebraska, 1.9
Iowa vs. Nebraska, 1.9
Iowa vs. Nebraska, 1.9
Iowa vs. Nebraska, 1.9
Iowa vs. Nebraska, 1.9
Iowa vs. Nebraska, 1.9
Iowa vs. Nebraska, 1.9
Iowa vs. Nebraska, 1.9
Iowa vs. Nebraska, 1.9
Iowa vs. Nebraska, 1.9
Iowa vs. Nebraska, 1.9
Iowa vs. Nebraska, 1.9
Iowa vs. Nebraska, 1.9
Iowa vs. Nebraska, 1.9
Iowa vs. Nebraska, 1.9
Iowa vs. Nebraska, 1.9
Iowa vs. Nebraska, 1.9
Get started
- • Texts from columnists
- • The most breaking Husker news
- • Cutting-edge commentary
- • Husker history photo galleries
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!