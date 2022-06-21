 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Fremont grad, ex-Husker Jessica Shepard enjoying breakout WNBA season

  • Updated
  • 0
Lynx Sparks Basketball

Minnesota's Jessica Shepard (center) shoots as Los Angeles' guard Arella Guirantes (left) and Lauren Cox defend during a July 11 game in Los Angeles.

 MARK J. TERRILL, Associated Press file photo

Fremont graduate Jessica Shepard is enjoying her best WNBA season since being drafted in 2019.

The former Nebraska and Notre Dame forward is averaging 9.6 points and 8.5 rebounds in 16 games for the Minnesota Lynx this season, her fourth in the league. Shepard has played in all of Minnesota's 16 games, including 14 starts.

A knee injury has limited Shepard since being drafted. Prior to this season, she had only appeared in 28 games. 

During Sunday’s 96-95 loss against Las Vegas, Shepard scored a career-high 22 points on 9-of-10 shooting. She also had a career-best 19 rebounds and six assists in 28 minutes.

Shepard joined WNBA Hall of Famer Lisa Leslie as just the second player in league history to collect at least 22 points, 19 rebounds and six assists in a game.

Shepard scored 1,112 points in two seasons with Nebraska, becoming the fastest Husker to reach that milestone. She transferred to Notre Dame prior to the 2019-20 season.

