It is a good thing the Nebraska women’s basketball team made its free throws on Thursday against Morgan State.
Nebraska was finally able to get a nice lead against the Bears in the fourth quarter and the Huskers won 78-55 at Pinnacle Bank Arena.
Morgan State only trailed by two points early in the fourth quarter, but then Nebraska went on a 14-1 run in about 3 minutes to take a 72-53 lead. Nebraska outscored Morgan State 26-7 in the fourth quarter.
The biggest difference for the game was that Nebraska outscored the Bears by 25 points on free throws. Nebraska made 28 of 35, while Morgan State only attempted four and made three.
Nebraska set out to play defense without fouling, Husker coach Amy Williams said, and it worked. Nebraska only committed 10 fouls.
At the same time, Nebraska was going to the foul line and making them to stay in the game when the Huskers weren’t making a lot of other shots.
Getting better at free throws has been an offseason emphasis for the Huskers. How does Williams feel about the free throw shooting this year?
“I felt really good tonight,” she said. “I really felt good about it. Obviously we shot 80 percent tonight. I feel like this team is a very good shooting team and we are capable of being a great free-throw shooting team.”
Nebraska didn’t make a three-pointer until there was 6 minutes left in the game, and finished 2-for-13 on threes.
Leigha Brown led the 3-0 Huskers with 16 points. Kate Cain and Ashtyn Veerbeek added 13 points apiece. Senior guard Nicea Eliely had her first career double-double with 12 points and 15 rebounds. Freshman Isabelle Bourne had her best game with eight points and six rebounds.
At halftime Nebraska was tied at 30 with a team whose two wins of the season came against an NCAA Division III team (Notre Dame of Maryland) and an NAIA team (Washington Adventist).
Morgan State (1-2) got lucky by banking in a few threes, but was taking charges, using its speed to drive past the Huskers and getting offensive rebounds against the taller Huskers. The Bears finished with six threes.
Nebraska gave up 20 offensive rebounds, and Williams says that’s a concern. Nebraska also gave up 25 offensive rebounds in the first game.
"We better find a way to box out and rebound," Williams said.
One player who did go hard after rebounds was Eliely. She had a career-high 15 rebounds, and also three blocks and one steal.
“At one point I felt like the only chance we had to get a rebound was Nicea,” Williams said. “She was chasing down a bunch of them. To have a career high 15 rebounds was incredibly impressive, and we needed every one of them.”
In the fourth quarter, when Nebraska outscored Morgan State 26-7, NU pushed the pace more, and got the ball inside more, which led to making 11 of 16 shots, after making just 13 field goals combined in the first three quarters.
“I think it was just us bringing energy and getting stops on defense and keeping us motivated," said Eliely of the fourth-quarter dominance. “Even if we weren’t making shots on the offensive end, just making sure that we were getting stops on the defensive end and rebounding.”
Guard Jihayah Chavis led Morgan State with 14 points.
Nebraska’s next game is Sunday against Southern Illinois-Edwardsville. During that game the program will honor the Husker team from 2010 that had a 32-2 and won the Big 12 championship. About 10 of the players and coaches from that season are expected to be in attendance, including Kelsey Griffin and Lindsey Moore.