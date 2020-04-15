Former top-80 national recruit leads three new players for Nebraska women's basketball team

Of note: Cayton was an honorable-mention All-Pac-12 freshman team selection in 2016-17 at Cal, and during that season she scored a career-high 18 points in a win against No. 13 UCLA. She appeared in just four games over the next three seasons for the Bears because of knee injuries. Cayton missed the entire 2019-20 season with a knee injury. She’s hoping to be cleared to begin running again next month. In high school Cayton was rated by ESPN as the No. 78-recruit in the nation in the senior class.

Coach Amy Williams says: "Mi’Cole has an infectious competitive spirit and drive to be her very best. Her high energy and passion along with her experience as a collegiate athlete make her a great fit for our program."

Bella Cravens

6-3, junior, forward, Laie, Hawaii

Of note: She was a starter at Eastern Washington for most of the 2019-20 season and earned honorable-mention All-Big Sky honors after averaging 10.4 points, 8.5 rebounds and 1.7 blocks. She totaled 96 blocks in two seasons at Eastern Washington, which ranked ninth on the school career charts.