Former top-80 national recruit leads three new players for Nebraska women's basketball team

The Nebraska women’s basketball program officially added three players to its roster on Wednesday when three college transfers signed their national letter of intent with the Huskers.
Mi’Cole Cayton, a top-80 national recruit coming out of high school, leads the group. As a high school senior she had signed with Nebraska, but she changed her mind after Nebraska had a coaching change and was on the team at California for the past four seasons.
Cayton has battled several knee injuries during her career at California, and is expected to join the Huskers as a graduate transfer and be eligible for the 2020-21 season. She should have at least two years of eligibility at Nebraska.
Also joining the Huskers is Bella Cravens, a junior-to-be from Eastern Washington, and sophomore Nailah Dillard from Texas Tech.
The three new players join a group of three high school seniors who signed with the Huskers in November: guard Ruby Porter from Adelaide, Australia; forward Annika Stewart from Minneapolis; walk-on guard Whitney Brown from Northwest High School in Grand Island.
Here is a look at the three newest players:
Mi’Cole Cayton
5-foot-9, graduate transfer, guard, Stockton, California
Of note: Cayton was an honorable-mention All-Pac-12 freshman team selection in 2016-17 at Cal, and during that season she scored a career-high 18 points in a win against No. 13 UCLA. She appeared in just four games over the next three seasons for the Bears because of knee injuries. Cayton missed the entire 2019-20 season with a knee injury. She’s hoping to be cleared to begin running again next month. In high school Cayton was rated by ESPN as the No. 78-recruit in the nation in the senior class.
Coach Amy Williams says: "Mi’Cole has an infectious competitive spirit and drive to be her very best. Her high energy and passion along with her experience as a collegiate athlete make her a great fit for our program."
Bella Cravens
6-3, junior, forward, Laie, Hawaii
Of note: She was a starter at Eastern Washington for most of the 2019-20 season and earned honorable-mention All-Big Sky honors after averaging 10.4 points, 8.5 rebounds and 1.7 blocks. She totaled 96 blocks in two seasons at Eastern Washington, which ranked ninth on the school career charts.
Williams says: “Bella is an excellent athlete who is motivated to become the best player she can. We have a strong need for the things she brings to the table, and we believe her best basketball is still in front of her.”
Nailah Dillard
5-9, sophomore, guard, Sacramento, California
Of note: Dillard appeared in 23 games at Texas Tech as a true freshman in 2019-20. She averaged 3.6 points and 1.7 rebounds in just under 10 minutes per game. In high school Dillard was one of the top players in California at Inderkum High School in Sacramento. She averaged 22 points per game as a senior to earn second-team all-state honors.
Williams says: “She brings another confident presence from behind the arc, and she is also a player that is hungry to expand her game. She takes pride in playing on both ends of the court."
Reach the writer at 402-473-7435 or bwagner@journalstar.com. On Twitter @LJSSportsWagner.
