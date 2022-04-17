Former Husker Whitney Brown commits to Fort Hays State

Former Nebraska women’s basketball player Whitney Brown has made plans to transfer and continue her playing career at Fort Hays State, she announced on social media on Sunday.
Last season the NCAA Division II program had five players from Nebraska. Brown put her name in the NCAA transfer portal database about two weeks ago. The walk-on from Grand Island was with the Huskers for two seasons, appearing in 45 games with one start.
Her career high of 14 points came during a win against Ohio State during her first season in 2021.