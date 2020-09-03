 Skip to main content
Former Husker coach Yori to join Missouri Valley Conference Hall of Fame class
Former Husker coach Yori to join Missouri Valley Conference Hall of Fame class

Northwestern vs. Nebraska, 2.28.16

Nebraska women's basketball coach Connie Yori watches as a Husker shoots a free throw during the second half against Northwestern on Sunday, Feb. 28, 2016, at Pinnacle Bank Arena.

 JOURNAL STAR FILE PHOTO

Former Nebraska women's basketball coach Connie Yori is part of the Missouri Valley Conference's 2021 Hall of Fame class.

Yori starred with the Creighton women's team and later coached the Bluejays for 10 seasons before coaching Nebraska for 14 seasons that ended with the 2015-16 campaign.

Yori joins Creighton's 24th hall class along with league "founding fathers" Clark W. Hetherington and James Naismith, Olympic track champion F. Morgan Taylor of Grinnell, NBA standout Maurice Cheeks of West Texas State, two-time NCAA men's basketball champion Tom Thacker of Cincinnati, three-time MVC softball pitcher of the year Tara (Oltman) Higgins of Creighton (a Beatrice graduate), and pro football and college football Hall of Famer Joe Greene of North Texas State.

There will be no in-person recognition of the class; the league will feature the class in a video tribute during the MVC men's basketball tournament in St. Louis.

