Former Husker coach Paul Sanderford inducted into Women's Basketball Hall of Fame

  • Updated
Paul Sanderford

Paul Sanderford, who coached the Huskers from 1997-2002, has been inducted into the Women's Basketball Hall of Fame.

 Nebraska Athletics

A former Nebraska women's basketball coach who led the Huskers to three NCAA Tournament appearances has been inducted into the Women's Basketball Hall of Fame.

Paul Sanderford coached the Huskers from 1997-2002 and compiled an 88-69 overall record (37-43 Big Ten).

Nebraska made three straight NCAA Tournament trips from 1998-2000.

Sanderford is most known for his work at Western Kentucky, where he coached 15 seasons from 1982-1997. The Hilltoppers went to 12 NCAA Tournaments, three Final Fours and finished runner-up in 1992.

His all-time coaching record is 453-189.

