Former Husker center Cain signs WNBA contract with Las Vegas
Former Husker center Cain signs WNBA contract with Las Vegas

  Updated
Oral Roberts vs. Nebraska, 12.4

Nebraska’s Kate Cain splits the Oral Roberts defense in the first half on Dec. 4 at Pinnacle Bank Arena. 

 FRANCIS GARDLER, Journal Star file photo

Former Nebraska center Kate Cain signed a WNBA training camp contract with the Las Vegas Aces on Saturday.

The Huskers' all-time blocks leader decided earlier this month to forego her last year of college eligibility to pursue pro ball.

She started all 26 games for Nebraska last season, averaging 10.2 points, 6.3 rebounds and 2.8 blocks per contest. Cain earned All-Big Ten honorable mention honors in 2021 and was one of 15 players named to the 2021 Naismith defensive player of the year watch list.

Cain's 352 career blocks are a Nebraska record. She was just the ninth Husker to reach 1,000 points and 750 rebounds.

Contact the writer at zhammack@journalstar.com or 402-473-7225. On Twitter @zach_hammack

Two-Minute Drill: After watching a full practice, here's what stood out to us

