 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
topical

Former Husker Bella Cravens commits to TCU

  • Updated
  • 0
Nebraska WBB watch party, 3.13

Bella Cravens makes her entrance at the NCAA Tournament watch party at Pinnacle Bank Arena on March 13.

 JAIDEN TRIPI, Journal Star file photo

Former Nebraska women’s basketball player Bella Cravens has committed to finish her college career playing at TCU, she announced on social media on Saturday.

Next season will be her super-senior season. The 6-foot-3 forward from Hawaii played two seasons at Nebraska after playing her first two seasons at Eastern Washington. TCU had a 6-22 record in 2021-22.

This season she averaged 5.8 points and 5.3 rebounds for the Huskers. She started 15 games before an ankle injury caused her to miss three games.

Cravens went through senior day ceremonies with Nebraska, but she had the option to return to the Huskers for one more season. She has already graduated from UNL.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

  • • Texts from columnists
  • • The most breaking Husker news
  • • Cutting-edge commentary
  • • Husker history photo galleries
Get started

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Husker volleyball/women's basketball reporter

Brent has worked at the Journal Star for 14 years. His beats include Nebraska volleyball, women's basketball and high school soccer and cross country.

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

Kremlin says exclusion of Russian athletes from Wimbledon is 'unacceptable'

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Husker News