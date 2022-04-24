Former Husker Bella Cravens commits to TCU

Former Nebraska women’s basketball player Bella Cravens has committed to finish her college career playing at TCU, she announced on social media on Saturday.

Next season will be her super-senior season. The 6-foot-3 forward from Hawaii played two seasons at Nebraska after playing her first two seasons at Eastern Washington. TCU had a 6-22 record in 2021-22.

This season she averaged 5.8 points and 5.3 rebounds for the Huskers. She started 15 games before an ankle injury caused her to miss three games.

Cravens went through senior day ceremonies with Nebraska, but she had the option to return to the Huskers for one more season. She has already graduated from UNL.

