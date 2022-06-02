Former Husker Ashley Scoggin transfers to UNLV

Former Nebraska women’s basketball player Ashley Scoggin will transfer to play at UNLV.

Scoggin, a 5-foot-7 guard from Dallas, Oregon, will be eligible to play starting with the 2022-23 season, the UNLV program announced.

Scoggin was removed from Nebraska's team in February for an unspecified reason. She had started all 25 games to that point, averaged 8.4 points per game and made 55 three-pointers.

"We're pumped to add Ashley to our Lady Rebels sisterhood," UNLV head coach Lindy La Rocque said in a news release. "She is a dynamic combo guard with a ton of on-court experience playing in the Big Ten Conference for two seasons. She will bring another level of competitiveness and intensity to our team.

"Ashley can really stretch the floor with her three-point shot and also gives us another option at point guard. She is eager to learn, win and be around great people."

UNLV had a 26-7 record last season and made the NCAA Tournament.

-- Brent C. Wagner

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.