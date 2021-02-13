For the second time in four days, Nebraska women will face one of the top offenses in the nation

That’s what Nebraska needs to get back to on a more consistent basis, Nebraska coach Amy Williams said.

“When we were having our most success, we were holding teams to one opportunity,” Williams said. “In those stretches not giving second-chance points and we were ending defensive possessions with rebounds, and that was a key to us getting defensive stops. It feels like a little bit of an Achilles heel here lately has been giving up too many offensive rebounds and second chances and points in transition.”

Nebraska ranks 12th in the league in rebounding margin.

Nebraska (9-8, 7-7) has lost three straight games and wasn’t able to make as big of a move up the league standings as expected during a recent stretch when the Huskers played five straight games against teams that didn’t have a winning record in the league. Nebraska went 2-3 in that stretch and is tied for eighth in the Big Ten standings.

And now the Huskers face a tough stretch of games against Maryland, Northwestern and Penn State.

The Huskers just have to keep finding ways to improve, Williams said.