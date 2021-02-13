For the second time in four days, Nebraska women will face one of the top offenses in the nation

This isn’t an easy week for the Nebraska women’s basketball team.
On Sunday, the Huskers host No. 9 Maryland, which brings the No. 1 offense in women’s college basketball to town with an average of 91.5 points per game.
That comes after Nebraska played Iowa on Thursday, which had the No. 3 offense in the nation. The Hawkeyes won 88-81 behind 39 points from freshman point guard Caitlin Clark. That was the most points ever for a player in a women's game at Pinnacle Bank Arena, passing the 35 scored by Nebraska's Jessica Shepard in 2015.
Maryland is shooting about 48% from the field, including a scorching 40% on three-pointers.
The Terrapins (13-2, 9-1 Big Ten) have four starters averaging at least 14 points per game. Three of the Maryland starters were top-50 national recruits.
Nebraska isn’t known for its offense, averaging just 67.7 points per game to rank 138th nationally.
But for a long stretch of the season, Nebraska was playing great defense, which allowed it to pull upsets against Northwestern, Michigan State and Ohio State.
During a stretch when Nebraska won four of five games to make a move up the Big Ten standings, nobody was getting 70 points against the Huskers.
A key to Nebraska’s success was that opponents weren’t getting second and third scoring chances against Nebraska because the Huskers were forcing a missed shot, and then getting the defensive rebound.
That’s what Nebraska needs to get back to on a more consistent basis, Nebraska coach Amy Williams said.
“When we were having our most success, we were holding teams to one opportunity,” Williams said. “In those stretches not giving second-chance points and we were ending defensive possessions with rebounds, and that was a key to us getting defensive stops. It feels like a little bit of an Achilles heel here lately has been giving up too many offensive rebounds and second chances and points in transition.”
Nebraska ranks 12th in the league in rebounding margin.
Nebraska (9-8, 7-7) has lost three straight games and wasn’t able to make as big of a move up the league standings as expected during a recent stretch when the Huskers played five straight games against teams that didn’t have a winning record in the league. Nebraska went 2-3 in that stretch and is tied for eighth in the Big Ten standings.
And now the Huskers face a tough stretch of games against Maryland, Northwestern and Penn State.
The Huskers just have to keep finding ways to improve, Williams said.
“We kind of feel like our team has found a little bit of a plateau,” Williams said. “If we don’t find ways to keep getting better and pressing forward and correcting some of the mistakes that are costing us in ball games, then there is not going to be anybody else left on our schedule that we can have success with.”