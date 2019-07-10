The first regular season game for the Nebraska women’s basketball team will be an early tip-off and is likely to have a large crowd.
Nebraska’s first game will be on Wednesday, Nov. 6, with a noon start time at Pinnacle Bank Arena. The game will be against Alabama A&M, which is coached by former Husker Margaret Richards.
The game will start early because it’s part of a Nebraska Life Skills Sportsmanship Pep Rally for third through eighth graders from Nebraska. The pep rally will commence before the game.
Nebraska Senior Associate Athletic Director for Life Skills Keith Zimmer and his staff will be coordinating a pep rally, which will give students a chance to hear inspirational life skills and academic messages from Husker student-athletes and staff.
It will be the second time that Pinnacle Bank Arena has served as a host site for the Nebraska Life Skills Sportsmanship Pep Rally. The first came on opening day for the arena on Nov. 8, 2013, when more than 4,000 youth from around Nebraska celebrated with the Huskers.