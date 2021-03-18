Fast-break points: Lineups and quick hits for UT Martin-Nebraska women

Scouting: Tennessee-Martin forward Chelsey Perry was named the Ohio Valley Conference player of the year after averaging 23.8 points and 7.5 rebounds during the regular season. But she missed some games, or played less, late in the season. UT Martin played No. 8-ranked Louisville twice this season, and Perry scored 26 points in each game. UT Martin won the Ohio Valley regular-season title with a 17-2 record. But Belmont got the league’s only NCAA Tournament bid after beating UT Martin 83-75 in the conference championship game.