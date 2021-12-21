 Skip to main content
Fast-break points: Lineups and quick hits for Nebraska-Wyoming women
Fast-break points: Lineups and quick hits for Nebraska-Wyoming women

  • Updated
Drake vs. Nebraska, 12.19

Nebraska's Bella Cravens (center) goes for two over Drake's Allie Wooldridge (15) and Anna Miller (right) in the fourth quarter on Sunday at Pinnacle Bank Arena.

 EAKIN HOWARD, Journal Star

Brent Wagner takes a closer look at the Nebraska women's basketball team's matchup against Wyoming on Wednesday.

WYOMING (4-4, 0-0 Mountain West)

Probable starters (ht., yr., PPG, RPG): G McKinley Bradshaw, 5-11, jr, 13.8, 5.4; G Quinn Weidemann, 5-9, sr., 9.9, 2.4; G Tommi Olson, 5-6, sr., 2.5, 4.5; G Alba Sanchez Ramos, 6-0, sr., 5.5, 6.4; F Grace Ellis, 6-0, so., 7.4, 4.0.

NEBRASKA (11-0, 1-0 Big Ten)

Probable starters (ht., yr., PPG, RPG): G Jaz Shelley, 5-9, so., 14.5, 6.2; G Sam Haiby, 5-9, jr., 9.9, 4.0; G Ashley Scoggin, 5-7, so., 9.5, 1.2; F Isabelle Bourne, 6-2, so., 10.4, 4.5; F Bella Cravens, 6-3, jr., 7.5, 7.1.

Time, location, radio: noon, Pinnacle Bank Arena, 107.3.

Scouting: Wyoming comes to Nebraska as the defending Mountain West Tournament champion. The Cowgirls earned a trip to the 2021 NCAA Tournament with a 59-56 win over Fresno State in the conference title game, capping a string of four wins in four days after entering the tournament as the No. 7 seed. This season Wyoming is 4-4, but is good enough on defense that it plays a lot of close games.

Trending: Nebraska's success is making waves nationally, with the Huskers at No. 6 in the NET Rankings (one metric used to determine the bracket for the NCAA Tournament). With an 11-0 record, Nebraska is one of just seven remaining unbeaten teams in NCAA Division I women's basketball.

Forecasting: Nebraska gets a win, and then the players get a few days off for Christmas before the season really ramps up with Big Ten play. Wyoming last played a game nine days ago.

— Brent C. Wagner

Husker volleyball/women's basketball reporter

Brent has worked at the Journal Star for 14 years. His beats include Nebraska volleyball, women's basketball and high school soccer and cross country.

