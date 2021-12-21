Fast-break points: Lineups and quick hits for Nebraska-Wyoming women

Brent Wagner takes a closer look at the Nebraska women's basketball team's matchup against Wyoming on Wednesday.
WYOMING (4-4, 0-0 Mountain West)
Probable starters (ht., yr., PPG, RPG): G McKinley Bradshaw, 5-11, jr, 13.8, 5.4; G Quinn Weidemann, 5-9, sr., 9.9, 2.4; G Tommi Olson, 5-6, sr., 2.5, 4.5; G Alba Sanchez Ramos, 6-0, sr., 5.5, 6.4; F Grace Ellis, 6-0, so., 7.4, 4.0.
NEBRASKA (11-0, 1-0 Big Ten)
Probable starters (ht., yr., PPG, RPG): G Jaz Shelley, 5-9, so., 14.5, 6.2; G Sam Haiby, 5-9, jr., 9.9, 4.0; G Ashley Scoggin, 5-7, so., 9.5, 1.2; F Isabelle Bourne, 6-2, so., 10.4, 4.5; F Bella Cravens, 6-3, jr., 7.5, 7.1.
Time, location, radio: noon, Pinnacle Bank Arena, 107.3.
Scouting: Wyoming comes to Nebraska as the defending Mountain West Tournament champion. The Cowgirls earned a trip to the 2021 NCAA Tournament with a 59-56 win over Fresno State in the conference title game, capping a string of four wins in four days after entering the tournament as the No. 7 seed. This season Wyoming is 4-4, but is good enough on defense that it plays a lot of close games.
Trending: Nebraska's success is making waves nationally, with the Huskers at No. 6 in the NET Rankings (one metric used to determine the bracket for the NCAA Tournament). With an 11-0 record, Nebraska is one of just seven remaining unbeaten teams in NCAA Division I women's basketball.
Forecasting: Nebraska gets a win, and then the players get a few days off for Christmas before the season really ramps up with Big Ten play. Wyoming last played a game nine days ago.
— Brent C. Wagner