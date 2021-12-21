Fast-break points: Lineups and quick hits for Nebraska-Wyoming women

Scouting: Wyoming comes to Nebraska as the defending Mountain West Tournament champion. The Cowgirls earned a trip to the 2021 NCAA Tournament with a 59-56 win over Fresno State in the conference title game, capping a string of four wins in four days after entering the tournament as the No. 7 seed. This season Wyoming is 4-4, but is good enough on defense that it plays a lot of close games.